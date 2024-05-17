GTA 6 will launch late in 2025 according to Take-Two financial report

It looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be releasing until late 2025, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive's latest financial report.

As reported by VGC, Take-Two elaborated on GTA 6's release window in a recent financial report. The publisher is aiming to bring the game to market during the "Fall of calendar 2025." That would be between the months of September and November, most likely, cementing it as a Holiday release. This also narrows down GTA 6's launch window somewhat, as it was previously slated for a vaguer "2025" in its initial reveal trailer.

"Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games‘ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto 6,” the financial report states. "Consumer anticipation for the title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial input continue to increase."

One thing worth keeping in mind is that this is still merely a targeted release window. While GTA 6 has clearly been in development for a while, that late 2025 release isn't necessarily a guarantee. As a result, don't be surprised to see the game slip to early or even mid 2026 should developer Rockstar Games require more time to polish up the product. However, as GTA 5 initially launched in September of 2013, it's highly likely that the long-awaited sequel will fall in line with this time frame.

GTA 6 is set to feature two playable protagonists, reportedly inspired by iconic criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. The game will be set in Leonida, a fictionalized version of the US state of Florida, and also sees the return of the iconic Vice City. It's likely going to be a monster game in terms of both reception and sales, and we're looking forward to getting hands-on with the product at the time of release.

You might also like...