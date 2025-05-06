New Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer shows off Vice City and the game's partners in crime, Jason and Lucia, and it looks absolutely incredible

Rockstar has dropped a new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The cinematic trailer is captured on PS5 and offers a new look at Vice City and the game's main characters, Jason and Lucia

The first plot details have also been revealed, centering Jason and Lucia "in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, offering a new look at Vice City and details about the game's dual protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The new cinematic trailer arrives just after the game's recent delay and 17 months since the game was first announced. Captured on the PlayStation 5, the trailer opens up with Jason making his way through various sunny spots in Vice City before eventually picking up Lucia from prison.

In typical GTA fashion, things quickly get out of control as the pair find themselves caught up in a life of crime, accompanied by a host of colorful side characters.

We finally have a plot description, as well. It reads: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

The official GTA 6 website has also been updated with a ton of new images and artwork, as well as more insight into Jason and Lucia.

Jason is described as wanting an easy life and ended up working for local drug runners after some time in the army.

"Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him," his character bio reads. "Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

As for Lucia, she was taught by her father to fight from a young age, and landed herself in the Leonida Penitentiary after "fighting for her family".

"Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson - only smart moves from here. More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City - but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes."

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.