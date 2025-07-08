There’s never been a better time to get a pair of AR smart glasses for big screen entertainment as the Xreal One specs are now $449 at Amazon (saving you over $100) – they’re also £381 at Amazon in the UK (an over £60).

These Xreal glasses are only beaten by their own Pro model – the Xreal One Pro – as they offer excellent visuals, boast a comfortable design, and deliver Bose-tuned audio. You’ll still want headphones for when you’re travelling, but at home you can get away with just relying on the in-built speakers.

What's more you can grab the Xreal Beam Pro ad-on for your AR glasses at a discount too

The Xreal One is one of the best smart glasses I’ve tested, beaten only by the recently reviewed Xreal One Pro glasses (which will be added to the top of our list when I’m not searching for Prime Day deals).

The Xreal One specs are comfortable to wear, deliver excellent full-HD picture quality thanks to their Sony micro-OLED displays, and with their electrochromic dimming these specs can easily swap between being used for entertainment and letting you see the real world around you.

They aren’t interactive like the promised Android XR glasses we’ll start seeing next year, but if you’re after a portable big screen experience to make your travels (be that by bus, train, plane, or anything else) fly by – or to use at home if you have an apartment that’s too cramped for even a 55-inch TV – then these Xreal One glasses will be tough to beat for the price.

As for the Xreal Beam Pro, it’s not an essential add-on because these glasses are compatible with a wide range of devices from phones to PCs to gaming handhelds, and more.

That said the Beam Pro can take a lot of pressure off your phone as rather than the AR glasses burning through your phone’s battery they’ll eat up the charge of the Beam Pro – this has been perfect for me when I travel as when my flight lands I can have enjoyed hours of entertainment and still have a fully charged phone to use while my Beam Pro takes a well-deserved rest in my backpack.

