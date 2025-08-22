ChatGPT

I stopped asking ChatGPT questions and started giving it missions and suddenly the AI seemed way more motivated to help me

ChatGPT

5 Things I wish ChatGPT could do but can’t (yet) - with AI, sometimes less is more

ChatGPT

5 mundane tasks that ChatGPT can do, saving you hours

ChatGPT

Want to improve your ChatGPT results? Try these 6 easy mindset shifts