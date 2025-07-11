Prime Day is almost over, so I'm begging you to scoop up the best VR headset around at its lowest price before it's too late
A last-minute bargain
Prime Day ends tonight, which means that time is running out if you want to secure the fantastic Meta Quest 3S headset for just $249.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon.
• View the full Amazon Prime Day sale
That's a lovely little $50 discount, which is a fantastic deal for the headset in and of itself, but also includes some bonus goodies worth noting. Right now, the headset is actually part of an Amazon-exclusive bundle that nets you some awesome cosmetics in the free-to-play VR game Gorilla Tag.
This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I've seen yet, so jump on it before it's gone!
Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S
This Amazon exclusive bundle comes with the standard 128GB Meta Quest 3S headset, in addition to some exclusive items for the game Gorilla Tag. With this $50.99 discount, it's also never been cheaper at the retailer.
In our books, the Meta Quest 3S is easily the best VR headset on the market, scoring a perfect five stars in our review.
It strikes the perfect balance between performance, practicality, and price, making it a must-have whether you're completely new to the world of virtual reality or an experienced headset owner.
It stands out thanks to its brilliant all-in-one design, which packs all the functionality you could possibly need into a standalone headset. There's no need for a separate games console or PC here; you can dive straight into VR gaming right out of the box.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
