Prime Day ends tonight, which means that time is running out if you want to secure the fantastic Meta Quest 3S headset for just $249.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon.

That's a lovely little $50 discount, which is a fantastic deal for the headset in and of itself, but also includes some bonus goodies worth noting. Right now, the headset is actually part of an Amazon-exclusive bundle that nets you some awesome cosmetics in the free-to-play VR game Gorilla Tag.

This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I've seen yet, so jump on it before it's gone!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S

In our books, the Meta Quest 3S is easily the best VR headset on the market, scoring a perfect five stars in our review.

It strikes the perfect balance between performance, practicality, and price, making it a must-have whether you're completely new to the world of virtual reality or an experienced headset owner.

It stands out thanks to its brilliant all-in-one design, which packs all the functionality you could possibly need into a standalone headset. There's no need for a separate games console or PC here; you can dive straight into VR gaming right out of the box.

