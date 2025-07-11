We've been trying to find a better drip coffee maker for three years, but the Moccamaster remains the mocha master – and right now it's half price for Prime day
Less bleak, more chic
It's rare to find a product that looks good, performs well and comes at a good price point, but with this Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deal, we've finally done it. Right now, the Moccamaster KBGV is now $197 (was $360) at Amazon.
We scored this machine 5 stars in our Moccamaster KBGV review, and one of our only sticking points was its price; now, that's not a factor you need to worry too much about. That review was published three years ago, and ever since, we've called the KBGV the best drip coffee maker overall, so that'll tell you something about its quality, given we test dozens of the best coffee makers every year.
Best drip coffee maker deal on Prime Day
Incredible low price: While very close to its record-low price of $175, this coffee maker has not quite hit rock bottom for Prime Day. However, this low of a price is still a rarity for one of the most desirable coffee makers around, which scored highly in our review. It's gorgeous, the results are fantastic, and now for less than $200, it's a bargain too. Only a few colors are on sale for this price: polished silver, juniper, and matte black. Other colors are also discounted, but by a little less.
As we explain in our review, Moccamaster is hand-made by European brand Technivorm in the Netherlands. They might not have a sprawling range of products, but this can be seen as a benefit; the efforts expended on R&D and design for further unnecessary products are instead spent on making sure the ones they do have offer both quality and longevity.
Moccamaster offers the KBGV Select in up to 21 colors, and prices vary depending on the colorway's popularity.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
