It's rare to find a product that looks good, performs well and comes at a good price point, but with this Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deal, we've finally done it. Right now, the Moccamaster KBGV is now $197 (was $360) at Amazon.

We scored this machine 5 stars in our Moccamaster KBGV review, and one of our only sticking points was its price; now, that's not a factor you need to worry too much about. That review was published three years ago, and ever since, we've called the KBGV the best drip coffee maker overall, so that'll tell you something about its quality, given we test dozens of the best coffee makers every year.

Best drip coffee maker deal on Prime Day

Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker: was $359 now $197.99 at Amazon Incredible low price: While very close to its record-low price of $175, this coffee maker has not quite hit rock bottom for Prime Day. However, this low of a price is still a rarity for one of the most desirable coffee makers around, which scored highly in our review. It's gorgeous, the results are fantastic, and now for less than $200, it's a bargain too. Only a few colors are on sale for this price: polished silver, juniper, and matte black. Other colors are also discounted, but by a little less.

As we explain in our review, Moccamaster is hand-made by European brand Technivorm in the Netherlands. They might not have a sprawling range of products, but this can be seen as a benefit; the efforts expended on R&D and design for further unnecessary products are instead spent on making sure the ones they do have offer both quality and longevity.

Moccamaster offers the KBGV Select in up to 21 colors, and prices vary depending on the colorway's popularity.

