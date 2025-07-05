Get the best of both worlds with Ninja's hot-and-cold DualBrew Pro, now at the lowest price I've seen in years of deal hunting for Prime Day
For coffee as versatile as you
We're already seeing some great Amazon Prime Day deals appearing, and this mega discount on one of my favorite coffee machines from the last few years might just be the deal to beat. Right now, you can get the Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System at Amazon for $169.99 (was $239.99)
It's only been cheaper once, and that was all the way back in 2023 for Black Friday when it was $159, and that seems unlikely to repeat in the short term given the standard discount price has been $169 ever since.
For a fantastically versatile machine, we gave 4.5 stars in our review, that's a stellar price.
Today's best Ninja DualBrew Pro deal
We loved its convenient warming plate and the rich, flavorful coffee that The Ninja DualBrew Pro brewed up for us. Stir in the fact it's at its lowest price that we've seen all year, then this is surely a great time to purchase this well-performing coffee machine.
As well as making some delicious coffee, the Ninja DualBrew Pro more than earned its praise in our review. It's super easy to use, featuring an adjustable water tank, and a variety of brew-size options. Plus, it has an up to 12-cup capacity, making it perfect for hosting or for college students wanting to share with housemates.
We love a cup of joe here at TechRadar, and we’ve put together our pick of the best drip coffee makers, as well as the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, so make sure to check out our guides for more top insights;
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.