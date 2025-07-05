We're already seeing some great Amazon Prime Day deals appearing, and this mega discount on one of my favorite coffee machines from the last few years might just be the deal to beat. Right now, you can get the Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System at Amazon for $169.99 (was $239.99)

It's only been cheaper once, and that was all the way back in 2023 for Black Friday when it was $159, and that seems unlikely to repeat in the short term given the standard discount price has been $169 ever since.

For a fantastically versatile machine, we gave 4.5 stars in our review, that's a stellar price.

Today's best Ninja DualBrew Pro deal

Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $169 now $239 at Amazon We loved its convenient warming plate and the rich, flavorful coffee that The Ninja DualBrew Pro brewed up for us. Stir in the fact it's at its lowest price that we've seen all year, then this is surely a great time to purchase this well-performing coffee machine.

As well as making some delicious coffee, the Ninja DualBrew Pro more than earned its praise in our review. It's super easy to use, featuring an adjustable water tank, and a variety of brew-size options. Plus, it has an up to 12-cup capacity, making it perfect for hosting or for college students wanting to share with housemates.