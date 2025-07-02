Is there anything Ninja doesn’t do well? I’m not convinced – and I say that as someone with a kitchen full of Ninja appliances. There’s at least one item I lack and it’s currently on sale ahead of Prime Day 2025. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Luxe Café at Amazon for $509.99 (was $599.99), which is unusually cheap for the coffee machine.

Sure, it isn’t actually cheap, but the Ninja Luxe Café isn’t discounted very often. The last time we saw any price cut was back in May – and a lot of the time, it’s full price. It has been slightly cheaper during Black Friday when it dropped to $499.95, but otherwise, this is the next best price.

It’s a great all-in-one espresso machine, so it’s going to provide you with a lot of joy and would be welcome in my kitchen, too

Today’s best coffee machine deal

Ninja Luxe Café: was $599.99 now $509.99 at Amazon Three machines in one, the Ninja Luxe Café provides espresso, well-balanced drip coffee, and rapid cold brew, with easy-to-use controls. There’s an integrated grinder with 25 grind settings, while there’s weight-based dosing and hands-free frothing. It also has a few different temperature settings so you can get things just how you like them. This is the lowest price I've seen all year.

The Ninja Luxe Café is a big hit with us. In our Ninja Luxe Café review, we called it “an espresso machine anyone can master” and gave it 4.5 stars. It offers “consistently great espresso pulls and coffee brews” while it’s “quick and easy to use”. It provides a “striking, sturdy build” even if it is a little bulky.

It ranks highly among the best coffee machines and the best bean-to-cup coffee machines thanks to its many functions. Essentially, it offers great value compared to the competition.

Imagine a morning where you get up and make your coffee without having to head to the local coffee shop. It’ll soon pay for itself within a year thanks to how well it works. If you’ve got room in your kitchen for it, you’ll love how much it enriches your life. It provides great variety while also always offering a guiding hand.

