Our favorite Ninja coffee machine just got a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Ideal for the perfect coffee every morning
Is there anything Ninja doesn’t do well? I’m not convinced – and I say that as someone with a kitchen full of Ninja appliances. There’s at least one item I lack and it’s currently on sale ahead of Prime Day 2025. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Luxe Café at Amazon for $509.99 (was $599.99), which is unusually cheap for the coffee machine.
Sure, it isn’t actually cheap, but the Ninja Luxe Café isn’t discounted very often. The last time we saw any price cut was back in May – and a lot of the time, it’s full price. It has been slightly cheaper during Black Friday when it dropped to $499.95, but otherwise, this is the next best price.
It’s a great all-in-one espresso machine, so it’s going to provide you with a lot of joy and would be welcome in my kitchen, too
Today’s best coffee machine deal
Three machines in one, the Ninja Luxe Café provides espresso, well-balanced drip coffee, and rapid cold brew, with easy-to-use controls. There’s an integrated grinder with 25 grind settings, while there’s weight-based dosing and hands-free frothing. It also has a few different temperature settings so you can get things just how you like them. This is the lowest price I've seen all year.
The Ninja Luxe Café is a big hit with us. In our Ninja Luxe Café review, we called it “an espresso machine anyone can master” and gave it 4.5 stars. It offers “consistently great espresso pulls and coffee brews” while it’s “quick and easy to use”. It provides a “striking, sturdy build” even if it is a little bulky.
It ranks highly among the best coffee machines and the best bean-to-cup coffee machines thanks to its many functions. Essentially, it offers great value compared to the competition.
Imagine a morning where you get up and make your coffee without having to head to the local coffee shop. It’ll soon pay for itself within a year thanks to how well it works. If you’ve got room in your kitchen for it, you’ll love how much it enriches your life. It provides great variety while also always offering a guiding hand.
If you’re thinking about other ways to save effort at home, take a look at the air fryer deals available right now, and the robot vacuum sales happening too. Each will save you a ton of hassle.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.