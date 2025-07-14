Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you missed the opportunity to grab a great deal on a coffee maker, don't worry – De'Longhi's official sale is still running, with epic deals including the De'Longhi Primadonna Elite espresso machine for just $1,699.99 (was $2,199.95).

The Primadonna Elite is very similar to the De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic I tested a few weeks ago, with a bright color display, an extensive menu of customizable drinks (so you can choose your preferred strength, volume, and temperature), and an excellent automatic milk frothing system for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.

There were some impressive savings on espresso machines during the Prime Day sales last week, but with $500 off, this bean-to-cup machine is even better value, so grab one while you can.

Today's best De'Longhi espresso machine deal

De'Longhi Primadonna Elite: was $2,199.95 now $1,699.95 at DeLonghi This premium fully automatic espresso machine has received a huge $500 price cut in De'Longhi's summer sale. It makes preparing drinks incredibly straightforward, but still gives you heaps of customization options if you want to tinker with flavor profiles

One of the main differences between the Primadonna Elite and Aromatic are that the Elite only brews hot drinks, not cold. However, it makes up for that with an optional manual steam wand attachment, which lets you foam milk by hand so you can pour your own latte art (something I always appreciate, and isn't possible with most fully-automatic espresso machines).

The built-in grinder has 13 settings, giving you fine control over grind size, and it's a piece of cake to keep clean because most of the machine's components are dishwasher-safe. Some automatic espresso machines need so much hand-cleaning that making coffee manually would be quicker, so this is a real advantage.

It's easily one of the best coffee maker deals I've seen this year, but if you're looking for something else, here are today's best deals on more top-rated De'Longhi espresso machines: