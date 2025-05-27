My favorite De'Longhi espresso machine is now available to buy in the US, and it's perfect for small kitchens

The De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is a new compact espresso machine

It offers a combination of automated and manual coffee-making features

It's on sale now for $999.95 and will be available on Amazon from June 1

De'Longhi has just launched a new compact espresso machine, the La Specialista Touch, which makes brewing well-balanced coffee as simple as possible while still giving you a taste of the barista experience.

I reviewed the machine when it launched in the UK earlier this year, and called it "one of the best espresso machines you can buy" for small kitchens. Despite its impressive features, it's surprisingly compact, fitting a high-quality grinder, generously sized water tank, and smart steam wand into a shockingly small package that won't dominate your kitchen.

It's also one of the best coffee makers if you want to make the jump from a fully automatic machine to a manual one. The La Specialista Touch can automate the trickiest parts of the espresso-making process, and let you take control when you feel confident.

Pulling a well-balanced espresso is a piece of cake with the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch (Image credit: Future)

For example, its Smart Bean system (accessible via the large color touchscreen) helps you pick the ideal grind size for the type of coffee beans you're using and achieve the ideal extraction time. Coffee is ground directly into the portafilter handle, which has a specially designed funnel to minimize mess and a calibrated tamping tool helps you press it down to create a well-formed puck with no channels or cracks.

Foamed to perfection

The De'Longhi La Specialista's steam wand is another highlight. After picking a drink from the menu and following the instructions to brew your coffee, you can either raise the wand fully to texturize your milk manually, or leave it angled down and let the machine do the work for you.

The machine's automatic steam wand does an impressive job texturizing dairy and plant milks (Image credit: Future)

Whether you want dry froth for a macchiato or creamy microfoam for a latte, with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative, the automatic system does an impressive job. See my full De'Longhi la Specialista Touch review for more details.

The La Specialista Touch is available now direct from De'Longhi for $999.95, and will go on sale at Amazon on Sunday, June 1.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors