Ninja's best coffee maker just got a makeover, and it looks so good it's selling out already

The Ninja Luxe Café comes in two new colors: Trace Blue and Gunmetal Gray

Trace Blue has proved particularly popular, and has already sold out

They follow the launch of the updated Ninja Luxe Café Pro earlier this month

The Ninja Luxe Café is one of the best coffee makers we've tested in recent months, and it just got even better with two limited edition soft colorways to add a touch of class to your kitchen.

The Ninja Luxe Café is an unusual coffee maker, capable of making espresso, filter coffee, and cold-brew – and doing all three well (see our full Ninja Luxe Café review for more details). It was available in a sharp stainless steel finish when it launched last year, and now you can also pick it up in a subtle hue called Trace Blue, and a darker shade called Gunmetal Gray.

The two new colors are available in the US, but Trace Blue has proved particularly popular and is currently sold out in Ninja's online store, but Gunmetal Gray is still in stock, and you can register for email updates to be informed when Trace Blue is back.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

These new shades follow a bigger trend for kitchen appliances in soft, muted colors rather than the usual black and silver. For example, Breville recently gave its best espresso machine, the Barista Touch Impress, a new look in shades of cream, navy, and olive green with brass accents.

Meanwhile, KitchenAid toned down its coffee makers with a creamy colorway called Porcelain White, and unveiled the Design Series Evergreen stand mixer with a matt green body and walnut wood bowl.

Tidy tamping

The designers at Ninja have been busy, and earlier this month the company unveiled a new version of the Luxe Café with a lever-operated tamping system that takes the effort and skill out of pressing ground coffee into the perfect puck.

The system also makes coffee-brewing tidier, because there's no need to move a portafilter full of loose grounds and risk spilling them on your kitchen counter.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro is available now from Ninja for $749.99 / £699.99 (about AU$1,200).