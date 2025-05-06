Ninja's best coffee maker just got an upgrade to make brewing the perfect espresso even easier

Pull down the lever to create an even puck with no mess

Ninja Luxe Café Pro coffee machine on kitchen counter with various coffee drinks
(Image credit: SharkNinja)
  • The Ninja Luxe Café Pro is an new version of Ninja's popular coffee maker
  • It has a lever-operated tamper to apply even pressure and prevent mess
  • It's considerably more expensive than the original Ninja Luxe Café

Ninja has launched a new version of its best coffee maker, the Ninja Luxe Café, with a lever-operated tamping system that takes the guesswork out of creating a perfectly compressed puck of espresso.

The Ninja Luxe Café is one of the best espresso machines we've tested, and our reviewer awarded it four and a half stars out of five thanks to its smart design, guided weight-based dosing system, handy suggested grind sizes, and very reasonable price.

The new Ninja Luxe Café Pro goes one step further, taking the guesswork and mess out of tamping your coffee as well. With the new machine, there's no need to move a portafilter full of loose grounds and risk spilling them all over your work surface.

Instead, you leave it in place under the grinder and pull down a manual lever to compress it into a perfect puck.

Person using tamper on Ninja Luxe Café Pro coffee machine

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Pro features, pro price

This extra feature does increase the price quite considerably though; the Ninja Luxe Café Pro has a list price of $699.99 / £699.99 (about AU$1,100) compared to $549.99 / £549.99 (about AU$850) for the original model without the tamping lever.

That's a relatively high price, even for one of the best coffee makers, but the Ninja Luxe Café doesn't just brew espresso. It's a multi-functional machine that can also prepare tasty filter coffee, plus refreshing cold brew in a fraction of the time it would take to infuse the traditional way.

At the time of writing, the Ninja Luxe Café pro is available direct from Ninja in the US, but is out of stock in the UK.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

