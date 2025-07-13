This addictive Netflix games app might not be for you but your kids are gonna love it

Four years ago, Netflix began offering games to its subscribers. I wonder if you’ve noticed that tray of games that pops up on your homepage? If I’m being honest, I only noticed they were there about six months ago. I imagine I didn’t see them because I’m only on Netflix to watch a film or show, rather than to play games.

But one game that has grabbed my attention recently is World of Peppa Pig . It is at this stage that you’re going to need to cut this 40-year-old some slack. I know I’m partial to partaking in some harmless gaming fun, but downloading this app wasn’t because I just couldn’t get enough Peppa in my life.

Rather, my children are getting to the age where they enjoy a mobile game or two, and when they saw there was a Peppa Pig game available for public consumption, there was no turning back. I tried feigning ignorance, but my efforts to avoid the pink pig were pointless.

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

So I downloaded the app and set my kids on to test it – sorry, I mean play it. Read on to see whether this is an app you should get for your kids or whether you should make every attempt to keep your children away from the addictive realities of any Peppa-themed content.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

The World of Peppa Pig unpacked

The heart of the app centers around four different worlds: the Festival, the Play Group, the House, and the Playground. Peppa Pig fans will be familiar with all of these and will no doubt be able to recall and recount many adventures that Peppa and her friends have had at each.

At the Festival, children can bake with Peppa’s friends, make smoothies with Miss Rabbit, and complete jigsaw puzzles. There’s even a game that lets your children explore America in the family camper van. Each of these games will transport your child into the world of Peppa Pig with familiar illustrations and the familiar yet annoying Peppa soundtracks.

Then there’s the Play Group world, which focuses on coloring and dressing up. Your child can even take a screenshot of their creations so they can repeatedly ask you at a later date to use your phone to see their ‘precious’ work. You’ll love that, not.

The Playground world is all about setting up parties, spot the difference puzzles, and your children can even feed and play with guinea pigs. Thankfully you don’t have to clean up the pig’s poo.

Every single one of these games is remarkably simple and therefore only suitable for up to five or six-year-olds. They’re not going to push the understanding of your loved one very far, meaning the educational benefits of the app are pretty limited. Your child won’t care about that, but maybe you will.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

A games app with offline Peppa Pig episodes

One of the game’s features that I actually found quite useful was the ability to download and watch a range of Peppa Pig videos offline for up to 30 days. These are found in the House world and are ideal for those long journeys in the car, where a little bit of distraction for your beloved toddler is absolutely necessary.

I’m thinking ahead to long journeys in the car for summer holidays or visiting family. After patiently replying to the hundredth “are we there yet?” question, you’ll be ready to relax all your screen ideals and this Peppa Pig app will deliver everything you need. Just make sure you also have some headphones or earbuds for your child because the audio will drive you up the wall.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

How to unlock all areas of World of Peppa Pig

World of Peppa Pig is available to download on Apple and Android, or you can access it through your Netflix app. To access the game, you’ll need a Netflix subscription with the cheapest option costing $7.99/£5.99 a month. It’s worth noting that if you choose to play it through the Netflix app, you'll need to be signed into an adult profile rather than a kids profile.

Well, there you have it. I doubt many of you will thank me for introducing you to the World of Peppa Pig game. It’s annoying and frustratingly simple, but boy will your kids love it.’