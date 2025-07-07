Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, July 6 (game #490).

Editor's note:

The NYT changed today's Strands puzzle earlier in the day due to "deeply unfortunate timing, for which we are truly sorry. In light of the tragic events ongoing in Texas, we recognize that the theme and board may have felt insensitive and poorly timed. This was entirely unintentional — Strands themes and boards are created and scheduled weeks in advance. We have now replaced the original puzzle with a new one."

We have also now updated this page with the hints and answers for the new puzzle and would also like to apologize for any upset caused.

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Prescriptions plus

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CORE

RAIN

NICE

SIDE

CITY

CASE

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #491) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #491, are…

BEAUTY

HEALTH

GROCERY

VITAMINS

MEDICINE

SPANGRAM: PHARMACY AISLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Strands was a last-minute replacement after the original puzzle was pulled.

The PHARMACY AISLE is always my favorite at the supermarket, as it represents an opportunity to treat myself under the illusion that what I am buying will be good for me – and in the case of VITAMINS quite possibly turn my life around.

I have spent my entire life searching for the perfect product to tame my defiantly springy hair and have a suitcase full of tried and failed products that I can’t bring myself to throw away. One day I’ll find “the one”.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

