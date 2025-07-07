Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, July 7 (game #491).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #492) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… So extra

NYT Strands today (game #492) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOME

TRIP

DEAR

STONE

SORE

PRAM

NYT Strands today (game #492) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #492) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #492) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #492, are…

TIME

CHANGE

KEYS

MOMENT

BEDROOM

HANDS

PARTS

TIRES

SPANGRAM: SPARES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

It took me a while to move on today after getting TIME, so I took a hint from my many non-game words and CHANGE made me switch from thinking we were looking for extra things to spare things.

The spangram SPARES was disconcertingly short; I was looking for other words to tag on to “spare” before finally just adding the S.

That said, it was a pleasant change from those big curly spangram snakes that take up big chunks of the board.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

