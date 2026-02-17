Windows 11 Pure OS appears quietly inside ExpertBook B5 G2 enterprise specs

Business-focused Windows option suggests cleaner preload and reduced consumer software layers

ExpertBook B5 G2 combines AI hardware, security tools, and corporate deployment flexibility

Asus quietly included a “Windows 11 Pure OS” option in the specification list for its new ExpertBook B5 G2 business laptop, something that went largely unnoticed.

The Windows 11 version appears in technical tables rather than marketing materials, suggesting it’s an OS aimed at enterprise buyers rather than retail customers.

The operating system choice sits alongside Windows 11 Pro, Home, and no-OS configurations. It’s labelled “Windows 11 pure OS (not for open channel),” wording that points to a business-only deployment rather than a version available through the usual sales channels.

Windows 11 Pure OS

The ExpertBook B5 G2 itself arrived as a Copilot+ PC during a wider Asus business announcement, yet the unusual OS option received little attention outside specification sheets.

In enterprise hardware, “not for open channel” usually means the configuration isn’t sold through normal retail channels. It’s intended for corporate procurement, where IT teams deploy standardized system images.

Although Asus hasn’t explained exactly what Pure OS includes (or excludes), the wording suggests a cleaner preload without the usual consumer-facing apps or extra software layers.

That lines up with how large organizations typically buy laptops. A simpler image helps reduce setup time and avoids removing unwanted apps after deployment.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similar clean-install options already exist across business laptops from HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

The ExpertBook B5 G2 itself focuses on familiar enterprise priorities. It uses Intel Core Ultra processors with NPUs rated up to 50 TOPS, supports as much as 96GB of memory, and offers storage configurations reaching 4TB.

Security features include TPM 2.0, dual BIOS protection, biometric login, and optional smart card authentication.

The laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions with aluminum chassis options, a 16:10 display, and business-friendly connectivity including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, RJ45, and MicroSD.

Weight starts at 1.38kg for the smaller model, keeping it competitive in the corporate laptop segment.

There's no word on pricing or availability for the ExpertBook B5 G2 yet, but you can find out more and register your interest here.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.