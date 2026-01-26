Asus ExpertBook B3 G2 pairs Ryzen AI chips with a 1.41kg starting weight

Top model uses Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with 55 TOPS NPU

Security focuses on TPM 2.0, dual BIOS, NIST guidance, and recovery tools

Asus has announced the ExpertBook B3 G2, a configurable Copilot+ PC business laptop that comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions.

The device starts at 1.41kg for some configurations, with a 180 degree hinge and a chassis that Asus says meets MIL-STD-810H durability tests.

The headline feature is support for AMD’s Ryzen AI processors, with the top configuration using the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, which offers 12 cores, 24 threads, boost clocks up to 5.2GHz, and a 55 TOPS NPU for on-device AI features.

ExpertGuardian security

Asus pairs the processor with AMD Radeon 890M graphics on the HX 470 model, and lower tier Radeon options on other CPUs.

ExpertBook B3 G2 supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and up to 3TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, using M.2 2280/M.2 2230 slots.

Display choices include WUXGA panels and higher resolution 2560 x 1600 options, including an anti-glare 144Hz 2.5K model.

Ports include USB-A, USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, USB4 at 40Gbps, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an RJ45 LAN port. A nano lock is included.

Wireless options include Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7, plus Bluetooth 5.4, depending on the configuration.

On the security side, Asus is pushing its ExpertGuardian stack, including TPM 2.0, dual BIOS ROM, a dedicated security processor, chassis intrusion detection, and cloud recovery.

Asus says its firmware security follows NIST SP 800-193 guidance, although it hasn’t claimed formal certification, and it also promises five years of BIOS and driver updates.

The laptop includes AI noise-canceling for calls, plus Asus MyExpert, which offers document summarization, translation, writing tools, local and cloud search, and meeting transcripts with follow-up lists.

Some of those features are described as optional or region dependent, so you'll want to check what's included before buying.

Battery options are listed at 42Wh, 50Wh, or 70Wh, and the keyboard is rated spill-resistant up to 66cc.

No word on pricing or availability for the ExpertBook B3 G2 at the moment but it should be available to buy very soon.

