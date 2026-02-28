The Bosgame M4 Mini PC is down to $569 at Newegg, reduced from $609 with an automatic discount in the basket.

For a Ryzen 7 system with 32GB of DDR5 and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, that’s a great price.

This compact desktop runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, an 8-core, 16-thread chip boosting up to 4.9GHz. It’s built on TSMC’s 4nm process and paired with Radeon 780M graphics clocked up to 2600MHz, giving it plenty of muscle for demanding office work, creative tasks, and even light gaming.

Today's top mini PC deal

You get 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory, configured as 2x16GB, with support for up to 64GB if you want to upgrade later.

Storage comes in the form of a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and there’s an extra M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot ready for expansion up to 4TB.

It also offers Oculink support with PCIe 4.0 bandwidth up to 40Gbps. That opens the door to connecting an external GPU or high-speed NVMe RAID storage, which isn’t something you often see at this size or price.

USB4 handles data, charging, and display output over a single cable at up to 40Gbps, and the system supports triple-display setups via HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB4, and USB-C, with up to 8K@60Hz supported over USB4.

Networking is fast and flexible with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports. Features like Auto Power On, Wake-on-LAN, and TPM 2.0 add extra convenience for remote management and security.

All of this comes in a compact, quiet chassis that fits easily on a desk or behind a monitor.

At $569, this is a powerful small-form-factor PC with modern connectivity and upgrade headroom at a very reasonable price.

In our review (even before the current price cut), we said the "asking price is low, the performance is good, and it’s a highly flexible system that can perform many tasks."

