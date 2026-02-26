It’s time to retire your clunky old desktop — score this Minisforum office mini PC for under $500 before it's gone

Minisforum makes some of our favorite mini PCs, and if you’re shopping for a compact desktop that delivers real desktop-class performance without taking over your workspace, I’ve found a great deal on the Minisforum UM750L Slim, now $495 (was $619) at Minisforum.

That's a huge $124 saving on a seriously capable mini PC - and it's also on Amazon for the same price right now. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7545U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, boosting up to 4.9GHz.

Paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MT/s memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it’s ready for demanding multitasking, creative workloads, and everyday productivity right out of the box.

Triple 4K displays can run simultaneously through USB4, HDMI, and DP, making it a solid choice for multi-monitor setups.

It even supports up to 8K output on compatible connections, which gives you flexibility for high-resolution workflows.

Today's top mini PC deal

Lower temperatures help maintain consistent performance during longer sessions. To help with this, the system uses phase-change material technology, dedicated CPU heatsinks, and active cooling for memory and storage, cutting temperatures by 25% compared to single-fan designs.

There’s a 40Gbps USB4 port with power delivery support, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 2.5G Ethernet jack.

Wireless performance includes WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. For storage, there are two M.2 2280 NVMe slots supporting up to 4TB each, and Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

For under $500, the UM750L Slim offers power, expandability, and impressive cooling in a compact chassis that fits almost anywhere.

