If you want a desktop that doesn’t eat up space but still handles real work, the Kamrui E3B 4K mini PC is now $278 (was $439) at Best Buy.

At that price, it's definitely worth a look. But the clock's already ticking on this mini PC deal, which ends in a few hours.

We've seen compact computers coming a long way in recent years - smaller devices with a lot more power, they're no longer a novelty item but designed for serious work. And the E3B packs some serious hardware into a small footprint.

This setup is best for home offices, remote workers, students, and small business users who want strong multitasking performance without a full tower taking up a large chunk of space. It’s also a smart pick for anyone setting up a clean desk with multiple monitors.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save $161 Kamrui E3B 4K Mini PC: was $439 now $278 at Best Buy This mini PC pairs an 8-core Ryzen V2748 processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast, responsive performance. It supports triple 4K displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, and includes WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows 11 Pro in a compact form.

At the heart of the E3B is the AMD Ryzen V2748 processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, boosting up to 4.3GHz. That gives it the muscle to handle office workloads, multitasking, light content creation, and demanding browser sessions without slowing down.

You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200MT/s, and it’s expandable up to 64GB if you need more headroom later (and can afford it, given the price of RAM these days). The included 512GB NVMe SSD keeps boot times fast and apps responsive.

With WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, it supports fast wireless speeds and stable connections for video calls, file transfers, and streaming.

Integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics can power up to three displays at 4K resolution using HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. That’s ideal for spreadsheets on one screen, email on another, and video or creative tools on a third.

Despite the performance, the E3B is compact at just over 6 inches wide and weighs about 3 pounds.

It’s easy to mount behind a monitor using the included VESA bracket for a clutter-free setup.

For $278, this mini PC offers strong specs in a small, ready-to-go package, and will be ideal for professionals who want power but not a bulky desktop.

