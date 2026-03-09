Google gives CEO Sundar Pichai a mega pay rise, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also gets a tidy bonus
- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai could get $692 million over three years (his base salary is just $2m)
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could get a $4 million bonus payout due to strong financial performance
- Google and Nvidia have had strong years in terms of share prices
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai could earn up to $692 million over the next three years under a new compensation plan the company disclosed in a SEC filing.
"There is no change to Mr. Pichai’s annual salary of [$2 million]," the statement reads, adding that this remains unchanged since 2020 and that Pichai is also ineligible for further bonuses.
However, the company board has approved a separate performance-based and time-based equity award cycle which refreshes every three years, and it's worth far more than his salary.
Major tech leaders are getting big pay packages
Besides Alphabet performance stock unit (PSU) and restricted stock unit (GSU), Pichai's remuneration will also include Bet Performance Units (BPUs) relating to Waymo ($130 million) and Wing ($45 million). All in, Pichai is set to receive a hefty $692 million compensation over three years, worth over $230 million per annum.
The news comes after a pretty healthy period for Google, with share prices up 77% in 12 months - but it isn't the only company awarding its leader with a pay rise, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could also be set to receive a $4 million as a result of revenue success.
This would form part of a new variable compensation plan that was approved earlier in March, per Reuters, but it would only account for less than 10% of his annual compensation in total.
Having sold around six million Nvidia shares in 2025, Huang instantly gained $925 million. He also owns around 3.5% of the company, helping him to reach a net worth of around $150 billion. Huang is currently the world's 10th wealthiest individual, per Bloomberg reporting.
As for Nvidia, the company posted a 65% year-over-year rise in full-year revenue to $215.9 billion, but while share prices are up 65% in 12 months, they've more or less flatlined over the course of the last six months.
