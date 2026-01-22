Jensen Huang and Satya Nadella have ruled out fear of an AI bubble

AI and robotics touch every industry, not just the tech sector

New jobs could be created, but upskilling and adapting is a must

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has asserted that humanity is seeing one of the biggest revolutions in human history from AI and robotics.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Huang ruled out fears of an AI bubble by stating artificial intelligence reaches all sectors – it's not just a term used in tech businesses.

"The spot price of rentals is going up. Not just the latest generation, but two-generation-old GPUs," Huang argued in an interview with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink (via The Register), referring to the sheer reach of AI.

AI bubble fears

Artificial intelligence has already been seen to require ongoing investment across data centers, but energy infrastructure is also under higher-than-ever pressure and demand for skilled professionals is equally as high.

Also speaking at Davos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also ruled out an impending AI bubble, noting, "I think a telltale sign of if it's a bubble would be if all we’re talking about were the tech firms," he said, remarking AI's global and cross-industry reach.

We're also seeing AI evolve into physical devices, with Huang stating that robotics provide a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity for European manufacturing.

Huang also made positive remarks on AI's effects on the labor market – he believes that "tradecrafts" will be vital to the buildout of data centers and infrastructure. "This is the largest infrastructure buildout in human history and that's going to create a lot of jobs," he said.

Nadella's opinion differed, focusing instead on jobs affected by AI. He compared today's landscape to previous workforce trends, where prospective employees would have to prove competency across various office software like Word and Excel. AI upskilling is just the next phase of that.

In short, it's clear that both leaders see AI and robotics drastically changing the way we see work, but quite how that translates into job creation or job losses is yet to be seen.

