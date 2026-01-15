Exaggerated fear of AI has been extremely harmful to industry and society

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has addressed the ongoing debate around advanced artificial intelligence, arguing the idea of a so-called "god AI" is not remotely feasible today.

Huang explained no researcher currently has any reasonable ability to develop AI that fully understands human language, molecular structures, protein sequences, or physics at a comprehensive level.

Huang emphasized such a system sits far beyond current technology and will not appear in the near future, dismissing extreme claims of imminent AI omnipotence.

Huang criticized influencers and commentators who promote a "doomer" narrative, saying that exaggerated fears have been "extremely hurtful" to the industry and society at large.

"I don't see any researchers having any reasonable ability to create god AI... That god AI just doesn't exist," Huang said.

He argued that framing AI as an existential threat or likening it to science fiction scenarios does not help governments, workers, or technology companies address realistic challenges.

Instead, he suggested that the focus should remain on practical applications where AI can improve human productivity rather than spreading fear about a hypothetical, god-level intelligence.

The Nvidia head highlighted several real-world ways AI can be applied responsibly.

For example, he described how AI and robots could help address labor shortages, functioning like “AI immigrants” that support industries struggling to find workers.

Huang also framed AI as a complement to productivity tools, offering capabilities that enhance human output and efficiency rather than replacing it entirely.

Despite these potential benefits, reports from Stanford University and Fortune indicate that AI has had a limited impact on job listings over the past few years.

Many AI tools have produced little measurable effect on business operations or financial performance.

Huang made it clear that he does not want a god-level AI to exist, calling the concept of a single monolithic system controlled by a company, nation, or other entity "super unhelpful."

He stressed that the tech industry should focus on incremental improvements that benefit humans today.

Even as companies like Meta expand AI infrastructure globally, building massive data centers powered by nuclear energy, Huang insisted that responsible development and realistic expectations matter more than hype.

