Jensen Huang says reports of Nvidia pulling back from OpenAI are nonsense

OpenAI continues to rely heavily on Nvidia chips and server infrastructure

Nvidia will invest heavily in OpenAI despite not specifying exact figures

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang rejected claims that the company was pulling back from OpenAI.

“It's nonsense,” he said speaking to reporters during a recent visit to Taipei, describing OpenAI as “one of the most consequential companies of our time” and confirming that Nvidia would “definitely participate” in the next funding round.

Huang also stated Nvidia “will invest a great deal of money” because OpenAI is “such a good investment,” emphasizing continued support for the partnership.

Nvidia may not invest up to $100 billion

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, an OpenAI spokesperson backed this idea, stating that the companies are “actively working through the details of our partnership.”

Nvidia “has underpinned our breakthroughs from the start, powers our systems today, and will remain central as we scale what comes next.”

Despite the strong language, Huang declined to provide any figures. “Let Sam announce how much he’s going to raise… It’s for him to decide,” he said, referring to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

That reluctance is interesting because earlier reporting set expectations very high - back in December 2025, reports said OpenAI was exploring a $100 billion funding round.

More recently, The New York Times said Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and SoftBank were all discussing potential investments.

At the same time, reports said Huang has begun emphasizing that Nvidia’s earlier commitment of up to $100 billion was nonbinding.

Recent discussions within the company have focused on scaling the investment, with some conversations centering on an equity stake measured in tens of billions of dollars.

Financial investment is only one part of the relationship between Nvidia and OpenAI.

Beyond the pledged funding, the two companies planned to build massive computing capacity, including tens of thousands of servers.

OpenAI’s systems rely heavily on Nvidia chips, and that dependence extends into cloud hosting environments where much of its AI work takes place.

These operational links also support the development and deployment of AI tools that require continuous access to high-performance computing resources.

Some claims say Huang has privately criticized aspects of OpenAI’s business strategy, expressing concerns about competition from companies such as Anthropic and Google.

None of these claims have independent confirmation, but a contrast remains between confident public quotes and reports that describe caution in private discussions.

