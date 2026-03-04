Google reveals dev-focused Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite, promises 'best-in-class intelligence for your highest-volume workloads'
Google launches new Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite model
- Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite is cheaper (and better) than Gemini 2.5 Flash
- The new Google model beat rivals across numerous benchmarks
- Variable reasoning improves efficiency and speed
Google has lifted the wraps off its new and improved Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite – its most cost-efficient 3-series model designed specifically for developers.
According to internal testing, Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite offers up to 2.5x faster Time to First Answer Token performance than Gemini 2.5 Flash as well as 45% faster output generation, while maintaining or improving quality and lowering the costs.
The company confirmed pricing for the new 3.1 model will sit at $0.25 per 1M input tokens, and $1.50 per 1M output tokens – a significant reduction from $0.30/$2.50 for 2.5 Flash, but an increase from $0.10/$0.40 for 2.5 Flash Lite.
Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite launches as affordable developer mode
Google also offered comparisons with other third-party models, including GPT-5 mini ($0.25/$2.00), Claude 4.5 Haiku ($1.00/$5.00) and Grok 4.1 Fast ($0.20/$0.50), revealing that 3.1 Flash Lite outperforms key rival models across six of the 11 benchmarks.
In terms of model usability, developers can adjust how much reasoning the model uses to change between instant responses for simple tasks and deeper reasoning for complex ones.
Some of the use cases cited by Google include high-volume translation, content moderation, user interface and dashboard generation, and simulations.
The model is now available in preview for developers by the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and for enterprise users in Vertex AI.
More broadly, the news comes just weeks after Google launched its 3.1 Pro model, which beats models like Claude Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT-5.2 and GPT-5.3-Codex across most benchmarks.
