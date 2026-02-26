Google releases Gemini Enterprise mobile apps to bring AI to all your key work tasks

Gemini Enterprise is a "new front door" to agentic AI for non-technical workers

Users can interact with the tools via the new Gemini Enterprise mobile app

It's invite-only at the moment, but we expect a broader rollout soon

Google has launched a dedicated Gemini Enterprise app specifically for business users, serving more of an agentic purpose than the regular consumer-facing Gemini app.

Marketed as a totally separate app from the usual Google and Gemini apps, the new Gemini Enterprise app effectively replaces the outgoing Google Agentspace app for a more unified feel.

Gemini Enterprise was launched in October 2025, with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian describing it as "the new front door for AI in the workplace."

Gemini Enterprise now gets its own mobile app

Behind that door, Kurian wrote, are six key principles: the latest Gemini models; a no-code workbench to help non-technical employees access AI agents; pre-built AI agents for quicker deployment; enterprise-grade data connectivity across productivity apps like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce and more; a centralized governance framework; and an open partner ecosystem for third-party integrations via A2A and MCP.

Being a business-focused platform, Google stressed that company data, prompts and responses are not used to train Gemini models.

The app's initial release build was launched two days ago on the App Store, but while it's there to be downloaded, the notes confirm it's "by invitation only." Users must sign in using a specific link shared by their company administrator.

"Open the link sent by your company admin to sign in," a message reads upon opening the app.

Google has not yet shared the intricacies of the app's launch, as it usually would with new features, so a blog post could be impending.

The new app comes around one week after the launch of Gemini 3.1 Pro, which sees improvements to its reasoning capabilities and surpasses GPT-5.2 Thinking across multiple benchmarks.

