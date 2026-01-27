Anthropic is pushing Claude as an AI-powered workspace with new integrations using MCP Apps

Claude now lets users interact with tools like Slack, Asana, and Figma directly inside chats

The update reduces tab-switching by embedding live interfaces into conversations

Anthropic has given Claude an upgrade to incorporate a lot of the most common workplace apps into its AI assistant. Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can now draft and preview Slack messages, edit Figma diagrams, update Asana timelines, and manipulate analytics dashboards with Claude acting as the glue between them all.

Anthropic is setting Claude up to now lean into the messier, click-by-click reality of modern digital work. The tools appear in the chat with Claude. So, a Slack message draft looks like a Slack message, and an Asana timeline can be adjusted with live visuals.

The whole thing runs on an extension of the open-source Model Context Protocol, called MCP Apps. It lets any participating tool show up inside the Claude chat. The idea is to reduce all of the flipping back and forth among multiple apps and browser tabs, cutting down on time spent hunting for the right file or view.

Anthropic's aim would have users asking Claude operate on behalf of those many other tabs. If you ask it for a follow-up on a marketing timeline in Asana and assign a couple of items to the design lead, Claude could open up the live board and update it. It could then write a Slack message for your approval summarizing the changes and send it with your approval. That's more efficient than just providing a to-do list or a link, as would usually be the case.

That fluidity is part of the point. Anthropic’s pitch is about reducing friction. Until now, AI productivity workflows still depended on a kind of mental multitasking. With MCP Apps, Anthropic is clearly betting that a future where everything is handled within its AI conversations can emerge for professionals as well as consumers.

All in Claude

OpenAI, Google, and others are racing in the same direction, each with slightly different takes. OpenAI’s GPT-based apps can run within ChatGPT, but still run semi-independently of the chatbot, while Google’s Gemini is becoming ubiquitous within its Workspace. But Claude’s new tools stand out for being built into the chat itself.

Naturally, giving any AI assistant direct access to platforms like Slack or Asana means your conversations, projects, and decisions are now part of its working memory. Anthropic promises tight sandboxing and clear permissions, but as with any workplace tech, the devil will be in the defaults.

It’s also not yet a revolution for everyone. The current rollout supports web and desktop versions of Claude, not mobile or the Claude Cowork experience just yet. And if your day doesn’t involve charts, decks, timelines, or boards, you may not notice much of a change in how Claude works.

For those who do, this could be the beginning of a real consolidation moment. Instead of drowning in tabs, inboxes, and dashboards, the AI brings everything together. A creative team can draft a concept, assign tasks, build the deck, and send updates from a single Claude chat.

The big idea of the assistant becoming the platform has legs. It shifts how we think about generative AI from sidekick to central operations. Even if the AI isn’t always perfect, the shift in where and how the work happens feels like a deeper evolution. It's too soon to call Claude's plans a blueprint for the next standard work interface, but if the conversational completion of work pans out, this might set Anthropic up for a lot more business to come.

