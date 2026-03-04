UPerfect’s $120 portable monitor is a big-screen dream: For commuters and multitaskers who need extra screen space, the 18.5-inch 120Hz IPS display is an easy recommendation

If you travel often, work between multiple locations, or just want extra screen space without committing to a full desktop monitor, a portable display makes a huge difference. It slips into a bag, sets up in seconds, and instantly gives you more room for documents, editing timelines, and more.

I’ve found a great deal on the UPerfect 18.5-inch 120Hz portable monito now $120 (was $200) at Newegg.

For $120, this is a big-screen portable monitor with wide compatibility. If you’ve been working off a cramped laptop display for far too long, this upgrade will feel instantly liberating.

The 18.5-inch IPS panel runs at 1920 x 1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. That higher refresh rate keeps motion looking smoother, whether you’re scrolling through pages or connecting a console.

Today's top portable monitor deal

Save $80 UPerfect 18.5-inch 120hz Portable Monitor: was $200 now $120 at Newegg This 18.5-inch portable monitor delivers Full HD resolution with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support for smoother motion. The IPS panel offers 350 cd/m² brightness and wide 178-degree viewing angles. With mini HDMI, dual USB-C, an integrated kickstand, and VESA support, it’s a flexible second screen.

Image quality is impressive for a portable screen. It delivers 350 cd/m² brightness, 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio, which translates to punchy color and sharp detail.

Viewing angles reach 178 degrees horizontally and vertically, so the image stays consistent even if you’re not sitting directly in front of it.

Connectivity includes a mini HDMI port and two USB-C 3.1 ports, making it easy to hook up to a laptop, PC, phone, or even a games console.

The built-in 180-degree adjustable kickstand keeps setup simple, and it also supports 75 x 75mm VESA mounting if you want a more permanent setup.

Despite the larger screen size, it remains slim at just 0.2 inches thick and only weighs 2.43lbs.

