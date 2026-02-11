If you’ve been thinking about adding a second screen to your setup, I’ve found a great deal for you. The UPerfect 15.6-inch portable monitor has dropped to just $69 (was $130) at Newegg.

That’s a huge discount for a slim, full HD display you can carry anywhere. It features a 1920 x 1080 FHD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. Colors look vivid and sharp whether you’re editing photos, working on presentations, or streaming content.

The IPS panel offers a wide 178° viewing angle, so the image stays clear even if you’re not sitting directly in front of it. A 5mm narrow bezel keeps the look modern, and the matte anti-glare screen helps reduce reflections, which makes it easier to use in bright rooms or near windows.

Today's top portable monitor deal

Save $61 UPerfect 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $130 now $69 at Newegg The 15.6-inch screen delivers a crisp 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution with HDR support for bright, detailed visuals. Its IPS panel offers a wide 178° viewing angle, while the matte anti-glare finish reduces reflections. A slim 5mm bezel keeps the design modern and compact for travel or desk setups.

The second screen is lightweight and easy to slip into a bag, which makes it ideal for travel, remote work, and hybrid office setups. If you move between home and office, this adds instant extra screen space without bulk.

Connectivity is flexible, with standard HDMI, two USB-C ports, and OTG support so you can use it with laptops, PCs, Macs, phones, and most games consoles.

Setup is quick and simple, and it’s plug and play, so you won’t need to install drivers or extra software.

The smart cover protects the screen and folds into a stand for easy positioning. There’s also a unique pen holder design that not only stops you losing your digital pen, but adds extra stability to the screen when it’s propped up.

If you prefer a mounted setup, the monitor includes 75 x 75 VESA support for wall or desk arm mounting, and you can switch between portrait and landscape modes depending on your workflow.

For $69, this is an easy, and affordable way to upgrade your workspace. And for more picks, we've rounded up the best portable monitors we've tested.

