Get more screen space for almost half price: This 15.6-inch UPerfect portable monitor with full HD display is now just $69
It's an easy second display for laptops, travel, and small desks
If you’ve been thinking about adding a second screen to your setup, I’ve found a great deal for you. The UPerfect 15.6-inch portable monitor has dropped to just $69 (was $130) at Newegg.
That’s a huge discount for a slim, full HD display you can carry anywhere. It features a 1920 x 1080 FHD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. Colors look vivid and sharp whether you’re editing photos, working on presentations, or streaming content.
The IPS panel offers a wide 178° viewing angle, so the image stays clear even if you’re not sitting directly in front of it. A 5mm narrow bezel keeps the look modern, and the matte anti-glare screen helps reduce reflections, which makes it easier to use in bright rooms or near windows.
The second screen is lightweight and easy to slip into a bag, which makes it ideal for travel, remote work, and hybrid office setups. If you move between home and office, this adds instant extra screen space without bulk.
Connectivity is flexible, with standard HDMI, two USB-C ports, and OTG support so you can use it with laptops, PCs, Macs, phones, and most games consoles.
Setup is quick and simple, and it’s plug and play, so you won’t need to install drivers or extra software.
The smart cover protects the screen and folds into a stand for easy positioning. There’s also a unique pen holder design that not only stops you losing your digital pen, but adds extra stability to the screen when it’s propped up.
If you prefer a mounted setup, the monitor includes 75 x 75 VESA support for wall or desk arm mounting, and you can switch between portrait and landscape modes depending on your workflow.
For $69, this is an easy, and affordable way to upgrade your workspace. And for more picks, we've rounded up the best portable monitors we've tested.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
