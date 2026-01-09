The era of true 16:9 6K monitors is expanding beyond single flagship models

Acer adds a creator-focused 6K screen with broad connectivity but skips KVM support

Ultrawide 21:9 panels still aren’t the same as full 20-megapixel 6K displays

High-resolution desktop displays are starting to move beyond 5K, with more manufacturers committing to panels that deliver a full 20 million pixels.

At CES 2026, Acer introduced the ProDesigner PE320QX, a 31.5-inch monitor with a native 6016x3384 resolution and a true 16:9 aspect ratio.

That detail matters, because many displays marketed as 6K spread fewer pixels across ultrawide 21:9 panels instead.

ASUS ProArt Display PA32QCV: $1,299.99 at Best Buy ASUS ProArt Display PA32QCV is a 31.5-inch 6K IPS monitor aimed at professional creators. It offers color with 98% DCI-P3 coverage, DisplayHDR 600 support, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W power delivery. It comes with built-in KVM and calibration features.

Generous port selection but no KVM

Those ultrawide business monitors often top out around 5120x2160 or similar. They look wide and sharp, but they don’t hit the full pixel count or workspace creators expect from a proper 6K display.

The PE320QX does, matching the resolution used by Apple’s Pro Display XDR. It runs at 60Hz and supports HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C without limiting resolution to a single input.

Color coverage is aimed squarely at creative work. The panel reaches 99% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3, using an 8-bit plus FRC approach to display 1.07 billion colors.

Brightness is rated at 400 nits normally, rising to 600 nits in HDR mode. VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification is included, although it isn’t a mini LED or OLED panel.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acer quotes a 4ms gray-to-gray response time and a dynamic contrast figure that relies on backlight control. Viewing angles are the usual 178 degrees in both directions.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, two USB4 ports with up to 100W power delivery on the input side, plus USB-A and USB-C for peripherals.

There’s also a built-in webcam and speakers, but no KVM switch. That will be a disappointment for users juggling multiple systems.

The PE320QX joins a small but growing group of true 6K monitors, including Dell's UltraSharp, LG's 6K UltraFine with Thunderbolt 5, Asus' ProArt 6K, and Clarity's 6K Touch touchscreen model.

There's no word on pricing or availability for the PE320QX, but the Asus ProArt Display PA32QCV, released last year, sells for $1300, so expect to pay north of that for the new model.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!