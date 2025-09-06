Clarity 6K Touch introduces 6K resolution with touchscreen interaction

Its 6016 x 3384 resolution panel provides high detail for professionals

Compatibility extends across MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks

Clarity has launched a new contender in the premium monitor space with ultra-high resolution and touchscreen capability at IFA 2025.

Marketed as the world’s first 6K touchscreen monitor for Mac and Windows, the device is an attempt to merge the interactivity of a tablet with the visual standards expected of a professional display.

The Clarity 6K Touch carries a native resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels, spread across a 32-inch IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Display technology and visual performance

On paper, it delivers sharpness on par with retina-quality screens, along with average color accuracy of ΔE <1 and coverage of 99% Adobe RGB/DCI-P3.

Its brightness peaks at 400nits, which is adequate for general use but falls short of displays that focus on high-dynamic-range applications.

Viewing angles of 178 degrees reinforce its role as a professional tool, although the 60Hz refresh rate limits its suitability for fast-paced visual work.

A key distinction of this monitor is its 10-point multi-touch input through a one-glass solution design. It works with MPP 2.0 styluses, enabling pressure-sensitive drawing and editing directly on the screen.

For users accustomed to the workflow of an iPad Pro, this feature turns the monitor into a larger interactive surface.

The bundled Fold Stand supports that approach, allowing quick shifts between upright display mode and drafting-table orientation.

The Clarity 6K Touch provides a wide range of connectivity options designed to meet the needs of both creative users and office setups.

Its USB-C port supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode for video output, delivers up to 90W of laptop charging, and handles data transfer.

Additional connections include two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, and several USB ports for accessories.

The monitor also has integrated 5W stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output for external devices.

These features make it suitable as a monitor for MacBook Pro or Mac mini, while still offering compatibility with Windows PCs and Chromebooks.

One of the major selling points of this device is its touchscreen, but Clarity will need more than this feature to be a viable Apple Studio alternative.

Several monitors from well-known brands such as the Asus ProArt PA32QCV, LG UltraFine 32U990A, and Dell U3224KB, as well as lesser-known options like the Kuycon G32P, have entered the market as 6K displays positioned as Apple Studio alternatives.

However, none of these models has established itself as a clear replacement.

For this reason, while the Clarity 6K Touch is designed with Apple devices in mind, the challenge of competing directly with Apple Studio remains.

The Clarity 6K Touch is scheduled for release in mid-October 2025, with pricing set at £1,599.99 in the UK, €1,899.99 in Europe, $1,999.99 in the US, AUD 2,499.99 in Australia, and Can$2,499.99 in Canada.