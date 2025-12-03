Squarespace’s Cyber Week continues - grab 20% off before it’s gone
This is one of the best deals I’ve seen from Squarespace this year, don’t miss it
Unlike many other website builders, Squarespace isn’t known for offering year-round deals. But right now, you can save a generous 20% on its website builder plans.
I first used Squarespace back in 2019, and still use it today. Although it offers great value for money, it is rare to find a discount as large as 20% off.
When you pick Squarespace, you aren’t just getting a basic website builder. You get an all-in-one platform that will help you create a perfectly designed site and offer you some helpful business and marketing tools for running and growing your business - and right now you can get all of that for 20% less.
So, if you’ve been considering Squarespace, now is a great time to buy.
Save on Squarespace: 20% off
Today, you can save 20% on all Squarespace plans. Just use code DEC20WE at checkout:
💰 Basic: was $16/mo now $12.80/mo
💰 Core: was $23/mo now $18.40/mo
💰 Plus: was $39/mo now $31.20/mo
💰 Advanced: was $99/mo now $79.20/mo
Note: The prices above are available when you sign up for a 12-month plan.
Squarespace savings
Squarespace ranks in our list of the best website builders as ‘best for design’. This is thanks to its stunning templates, design-focused AI website builder, and a host of advanced design tools.
However, Squarespace also stands up to the likes of Wix when it comes to tools and features. With Squarespace, you get access to ecommerce features, email, SEO, and social media tools, an appointment scheduling platform, advanced analytics, and more.
Not sure if Squarespace is for you? Check out our Squarespace review to learn more.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.