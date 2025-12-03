Unlike many other website builders, Squarespace isn’t known for offering year-round deals. But right now, you can save a generous 20% on its website builder plans.



I first used Squarespace back in 2019, and still use it today. Although it offers great value for money, it is rare to find a discount as large as 20% off.



When you pick Squarespace, you aren’t just getting a basic website builder. You get an all-in-one platform that will help you create a perfectly designed site and offer you some helpful business and marketing tools for running and growing your business - and right now you can get all of that for 20% less.



So, if you’ve been considering Squarespace, now is a great time to buy.

Save on Squarespace: 20% off



Today, you can save 20% on all Squarespace plans. Just use code DEC20WE at checkout:



💰 Basic: was $16/mo now $12.80/mo

💰 Core: was $23/mo now $18.40/mo

💰 Plus: was $39/mo now $31.20/mo

💰 Advanced: was $99/mo now $79.20/mo



Note: The prices above are available when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Squarespace savings

Squarespace ranks in our list of the best website builders as ‘best for design’. This is thanks to its stunning templates, design-focused AI website builder, and a host of advanced design tools.



However, Squarespace also stands up to the likes of Wix when it comes to tools and features. With Squarespace, you get access to ecommerce features, email, SEO, and social media tools, an appointment scheduling platform, advanced analytics, and more.



Not sure if Squarespace is for you? Check out our Squarespace review to learn more.