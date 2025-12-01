In July 2025, I decided to move one of my personal websites from Wix to Hostinger, calculating that it would save me over $160/year for the first four years, and around $60/year after that.



With over 85% off with its Cyber Monday website builder deal, if I moved now, I’d have saved even more.



Hostinger is well known for its generous Cyber Monday offers - and right now, you can get up to 85% off your subscription. But if you’re willing to commit to a 4-year plan, I’ve found a way to save you even more.

Save up to 88%: TechRadar exclusive



I’ve negotiated an exclusive extra 15% off on top of the current sale price. This is the best possible price you can get on 48-month plans right now:



💰 Premium plan: $12.19/mo, $1.95/mo with BF deal, $1.66/mo with our code

💰 Business Website Builder plan: $13.99/mo, $2.75/mo with BF deal, $2.34/mo with our code



Use code TRBF15 at checkout for the additional savings.

Exclusive deal: What you need to know

This deal stack will only be available during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. Our exclusive 15% discount can only be applied to 4-year plans, meaning you can lock in the deal price for that time period.

If you’re looking for a shorter-term subscription, you can save 10% with code TECHRADAR.

Bear in mind that your monthly cost will take a fair jump once the promotional period is over, but still offers good value for money.

Why pick Hostinger?

I switched my simple, personal website from Wix to Hostinger five months ago, and I’m glad I did.



Although I still use Wix for some more complex websites, it just didn’t make sense to pay Wix’s premium price tag without taking advantage of all its advanced features. But I wouldn’t have moved my site just anywhere - I trust Hostinger to offer a premium service with a reasonable price tag.



Except, right now, the price tag isn’t reasonable - it’s unbelievably low.