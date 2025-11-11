When it comes to Black Friday website builder deals, we often see platforms increasing discounts as we get closer to the official date (28th November).



With Hostinger already offering a massive 85% off two of the best website builder plans on the market, it’s hard to see how it can get much better.



You can currently get both of Hostinger’s website builder plans (48-month subscription) with this discount:



💰 Premium plan: $12.19/mo now $1.95/mo (saving 85%)

💰 Business Website Builder plan: $13.99/m o now $2.75/mo (saving 85%)



But I’ve worked out a way to save even more!

Hack your way to a 89% discount



With Hostinger already offering a generous 85% off its website builder plans, I’ve found a way to save even more.



Use our exclusive code TECHRADAR at checkout to save an additional 10% on the already discounted price.



For the Business Website Builder plan that adds up to a total 89% discount on the original price (87% for the Professional plan).

Hack your way to 89%

Most website builders only allow you to use one deal at a time, but not Hostinger.

When I was checking this deal, I decided to test our exclusive discount code on top of the Black Friday discount.

To my surprise, it worked.

Right now, if you use code TECHRADAR at checkout you get an extra 10% off the already discounted price.

Here is everything you get when you use this hack:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plan Premium Website Builder Business Website Builder 48-month plan $621.60 $ 84.24 $909.60 $118.80 2 months extra $25.90 $0.00 $37.90 $0.00 Daily back up Not included $100.32 $0.00 Domain name $13.99 $ 0.00 $9.99 $0.00 Set up $4.99 $0.00 $4.99 $0.00 Domain privacy protection $0.00 $0.00 Total cost (with code): $666.18 $84.24 $1,062.80 $118.80 Total saving: 87% 89%