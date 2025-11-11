Use this hack to get 89% off Hostinger's website builder (including 2 months free + free domain)
Hostinger has increased its Black Friday savings to 85% - but I found a way to make it even better
When it comes to Black Friday website builder deals, we often see platforms increasing discounts as we get closer to the official date (28th November).
With Hostinger already offering a massive 85% off two of the best website builder plans on the market, it’s hard to see how it can get much better.
You can currently get both of Hostinger’s website builder plans (48-month subscription) with this discount:
💰 Premium plan:
$12.19/mo now $1.95/mo (saving 85%)
💰 Business Website Builder plan:
$13.99/mo now $2.75/mo (saving 85%)
But I’ve worked out a way to save even more!
Hack your way to a 89% discount
With Hostinger already offering a generous 85% off its website builder plans, I’ve found a way to save even more.
Use our exclusive code TECHRADAR at checkout to save an additional 10% on the already discounted price.
For the Business Website Builder plan that adds up to a total 89% discount on the original price (87% for the Professional plan).
Hack your way to 89%
Most website builders only allow you to use one deal at a time, but not Hostinger.
When I was checking this deal, I decided to test our exclusive discount code on top of the Black Friday discount.
To my surprise, it worked.
Right now, if you use code TECHRADAR at checkout you get an extra 10% off the already discounted price.
Here is everything you get when you use this hack:
Plan
Premium Website Builder
Business Website Builder
48-month plan
2 months extra
Daily back up
Not included
Domain name
Set up
Domain privacy protection
$0.00
$0.00
Total cost (with code):
Total saving:
87%
89%
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.