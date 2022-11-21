Best Black Friday website builder deals 2022: Save over 70% on Zyro and Bluehost's WordPress site builder

By Abigail Opiah
published

All the best Black Friday site builder deals, updated daily

Website builder Black Friday deals
If there was ever a perfect time to create a website for your business, this Black Friday (opens in new tab) period would be it.

Almost all of the best website builder (opens in new tab) providers on the market are cutting huge chunks off its original pricing, giving you premium services at a discounted rate.

The best Black Friday website builder deals will be updated daily, as we hunt for the best discounts and promotion codes for you.

If cheap website builder (opens in new tab) deals are what you're looking for, then look no further. We've also got our eyes on all the best Black Friday web hosting deals (opens in new tab) of 2022, so nothing will be missed.

As we begin the count down to the big day, check out these early Black Friday website builder deals and save big on top services such as Zyro (opens in new tab), Gator website builder (opens in new tab) and more.

Best Black Friday website builder deals of 2022

Save up to 75% off Bluehost's WordPress site builder (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday, Bluehost is offering its fairly new website builder at a fraction of the cost. Get 40 GB SSD storage, free CDN, unlimited websites, and a free domain for a year for just $18.99 $4.45/mo.

Zyro's Website plan (opens in new tab)

Get 78% off Zyro's Website plan and 76% off Zyro's Business plan this Black Friday. Zyro's early Black Friday sale ends December 3, 2022.

Get 50% off Duda's website builder plans (opens in new tab)

This includes Duda’s client management, ecommerce features, plus access to all of the company’s other standard features, and is available from November, 21 to 30, 2022.

Pay half price for HostGator's website builder (opens in new tab)

Get 50% off all Gator website builder plans this Black Friday, which includes a free domain, free SSL certificate, 5 email campaigns per month plus priority support on its Express Site and Express Store plans.

Abigail Opiah
