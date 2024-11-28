I am looking for a new mesh router to boost my broadband: these are the best deals I could find for Black Friday

Black Friday is just a few hours away and the big retailers have already cut the prices of popular Wi-Fi mesh router systems. Stay with us as our deal-hunters continue to track all the best Black Friday mesh router deals available, to allow you to stay connected without paying over the odds.

When a single router doesn't offer enough coverage, mesh routers are essential for high-speed connections and uninterrupted connectivity through your home or office.

Using a primary router and strategically placed 'satellite' nodes, Wi-Fi signals are broadcast further, with devices connecting to the nearest unit as you move around.

Our expert reviewers have tested out the best mesh Wi-Fi routers and the best wireless routers, so we know what to look for and where to find the best Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday mesh router deals in the US

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi system 3-pack: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Amazon's eero 6 mesh router system is a cheap way to increase network coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft. The tri-band unit makes it a good pick if you're connecting lots of devices. It's not the quickest in the market, but it does offer a really good introduction to Wi-Fi 6 technology.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack: was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you want to expand your Wi-Fi coverage at home without shelling out a lot of money, the TP-Link Deco M5 is worth considering (it is a Wi-Fi 5 system). While it may not be as fast as some of the other top mesh Wi-Fi systems available, this system prioritizes coverage over high throughput.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router: $40.99 at Walmart A single Nest Wifi router provides reliable Wi-Fi coverage up to 2200 sq ft. For additional coverage, add Nest Wifi points for 1600 sq ft of Wi-Fi. We were seriously impressed by it in our Google Nest Wi-Fi review. giving it the TechRadar Recommends seal of approval.

Google Nest Wifi 2 Pack: was $269.99 now $89.99 at Walmart If you're looking to expand the range of your internet with a fast and reliable connection, you may consider the Nest Wifi two-pack deal. This comes with one Wi-Fi router and one Wi-Fi point that can provide coverage for your entire home. It can support up to 200 connected devices and is also capable of streaming multiple 4K videos simultaneously.

Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack: was $349 now $164.87 at Walmart Make the most of your home network with the 3-pack Google Nest Wi-Fi router and point bundle, which is ideal for providing fast, dependable wireless internet coverage for large homes. Additionally, they are equipped with a built-in smart speaker that allows for easy voice-enabled commands using Google Assistant. It is also cheaper than this time last year, a rare feat.

TP-Link Deco X55 (3-pack): was $189.99 now $154.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable way to boost Wi-Fi throughout your home with a mesh router system, then this deal is worth checking out. You get three units to spread Wi-Fi far and wide, and the modern design means they won't look out of place in most homes. The units support up to Wi-Fi 6, which is fine for most modern products, but it doesn't offer Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 speeds. Make sure you check the voucher option to knock the price down to $170 before you buy.

Firewalla Purple SE: was $239 now $219 at Amazon If security is top of mind, the Firewalla Purple SE is focused on online protection. This firewall is designed for small businesses and households, and includes a VPN, ad-blocker, and plenty of control over internet monitoring and usage. There’s no monthly fees here, either. Lacking short distance Wi-Fi, this is a budget version of the powerful Firewalla Purple , which we reviewed and loved for delivering network protection anyone can use.

Best Black Friday mesh router deals in the UK

Linksys Velop Home Mesh WiFi System (3-pack): £279.99 at Amazon Earning a TechRadar Recommends badge for its attractive design, easy user experience, and fast performance, the Linksys Velop MX4200 proved to be a speedy Wi-Fi 6 mesh router in our review. Supporting over 40 devices, this triple-pack bundle is capable of boosting coverage up to 5000 sq.ft

Linksys MX8400 Mesh WiFi 6 Tri-Band System (3-pack): £174.94 at Amazon The Linksys MX8400 offers speeds of up to 4.2Gbps, covering 2,700 sq ft per node, with support for over 80 devices, thanks to its tri-band system. And the unit is Wi-Fi 6, so expect speedy performance. There's a Gigabit Ethernet port as well for tethered connectivity should you choose to do so.

Mercusys Halo h60x Wi-Fi 6 router 3-pack: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon Mercusys is the budget brand of TP-Link. The Halo H60 is its halo product, a triple-pack mesh that can cover up to 6,000 square feet and connect to 100 devices. Thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 technology, it delivers up to 1.5Gbps over two bands, quite a feat given that it is by far the cheapest triple-pack solution in our list.

Linksys Velop Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router MX6201-KE: was £200 now £124 at Amazon For super-fast and reliable connections, the Linksys Velop Pro is an attractive proposition, especially for larger spaces. Like the other Linksys Velop range, the Pro is easy to use and fast - in fact, with Wi-Fi 6E capability, will be faster than the other models. There’s also a lot more support for devices here, too - you can connect over 200. The coverage area extends up to 3000 sq. ft, while speeds can reach up to 5.4 Gbps.

Today's best mesh router Black Friday deals

Below, you'll find the best prices for mesh routers we've found so far in your territory.

Black Friday mesh router deals to look out for

Here are some of the mesh router models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

The Google Nest Wifi combines Google Home and Wi-Fi in the same product. (Image credit: Google)

What’s better than the best mesh router? Well, a mesh router with a smart speaker, that’s what. Especially if you’re a smart home fiend, you will appreciate the pure genius of this upgrade in Google’s Wifi line, and it means it's well worth keeping an eye out on Black Friday. The Google Nest Wifi kicks things up a notch, taking Google Wifi’s incredible yet simple design and performance then merges it with the convenience of a smart speaker so you’ve got a two-in-one device in an even sleeker and more attractive package.

(Image credit: Netgear)

The tri-band Orbi Whole Home AC1200 offers solid performance at a reasonable price, and will be a good choice for most small and medium-size homes that need to improve their Wi-Fi coverage. It’s simple to set up and use for newcomers, although Netgear’s decision to use Disney’s subscription-based Circle service for parental controls is discouraging, considering that rival routers and mesh systems have often provided better parental controls for free. The lack of Ethernet ports for wired connections as well as more advanced features in the Orbi app might turn off experienced users as well.

(Image credit: Asus)

With the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), Asus has managed to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to that other cutting-edge tech in connectivity; mesh routers. While it is among the more expensive options out there and limits you to two mesh routers, the Asus ZenWifi AX offers blazing fast speeds as well as plenty of flexibility in its setup – such as the option to set up one or two networks using the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. With excellent security features to boot, this is a fantastic choice if you’re looking at the best mesh Wi-Fi systems on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.