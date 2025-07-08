Amazon Prime Day is here – and ExpressVPN's Aircove routers got 30% off

Amazon Prime Day is here and ExpressVPN has joined in on the fun, generously discounting its Aircove routers.

ExpressVPN’s Aircove and Aircove Go routers are now 30% off, allowing you to make a significant saving on your online security, whether at home or on the go. The limited-time offer is only available via Amazon US and Canada. Though called Prime Day, the eagerly-anticipated sale runs for four days, from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11, 2025.

TechRadar reviewers rate ExpressVPN as one of the best VPN services on the market, and a great choice for beginners, making this Prime Day deal all the more appealing. But remember, you need an active ExpressVPN subscription to take advantage of Aircove's built-in VPN protection.

ExpressVPN Aircove/ Aircove Go: 30% OFF | $189.90 $131.03

Aircove is a powerful Wi-Fi router that comes with one of the top VPN services built into it – ExpressVPN. For Amazon Prime Day, the provider has decided to drop its pricing. Here's all you need to know about the deal: ✅ 30% OFF on Aircove and Aircove Go

✅ Limited to Amazon US and Canada only

✅ Includes a Free 30-day ExpressVPN Trial

Aircove vs Aircove Go: what’s the difference?

ExpressVPN has two VPN router options for you to choose from. If you’re looking to secure your home or office Wi-Fi network, you’ll want Aircove. For smaller spaces or when traveling abroad, Aircove Go is the more practical choice due to its smaller, more portable dimensions.

Both dual-band Wi-Fi 6 routers come with ExpressVPN built-in and are powered by AircoveOS which has had its security independently audited by Cure53.

The recent AircoveOS v5 update has seen the integration of post-quantum encryption to ensure protection against future threats. The update also sees improved VPN speeds of up to 330 Mbps via ExpressVPN’s proprietary Lightway protocol.

Connected devices will benefit from WPA3 encryption, ad blocking, parental controls, and a reliable kill switch to block internet traffic and prevent its exposure should the VPN connection drop unexpectedly.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Another useful new addition is Guest Wi-Fi, which lets you create a separate Wi-Fi network for visitors. This keeps their devices separate from your main network and any connected devices, helping to protect your privacy and security.

One feature that’s exclusive to Aircove Go however is Wi-Fi Link. This lets you connect Aircove Go to the internet via any Wi-Fi network with no ethernet cable required.

What can an ExpressVPN Aircove router do for me?

Manually installing a VPN on a router from a third party can cause its fair share of headaches, especially if you don’t consider yourself tech-savvy. ExpressVPN’s Aircove routers come with ExpressVPN built-in, making the process that much more straightforward.

You’ll only need to set up an Aircove router one time – no more having to download and install the ExpressVPN app for every device.

Using an Aircove router also lets you bypass ExpressVPN’s eight-device simultaneous connection limit and provides protection for all of your devices. This includes those that don’t natively support VPN apps, such as smart devices around your home.

Whether you choose an Aircove or Aircove Go router, an active ExpressVPN subscription is required to enjoy ExpressVPN’s many features. Fortunately, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it risk-free.