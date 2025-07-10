I'm ignoring Amazon Prime Day – this deal gives me $50 Amazon gift cards and huge savings anyway

Prime Day is an easy opportunity to be dragged into spending, but this year, I'm tapping out. I've tracked deals for years, from Samsung pre-orders to broadband discounts, and nothing has got my attention like this deal from NordVPN.

It's not the cheapest VPN, nor is it miles ahead in terms of speed but, to my own personal testing, it's the best VPN around. So, when I heard our readers could grab a two-year NordVPN plan and get a $50 Amazon gift card for my troubles, I was hooked.

But, VPNs are always 'on sale', so what makes this different? I've not seen NordVPN offer any sales this extreme since Black Friday 2023. Dropping an offer this good in mid-July is seriously out of character. What's more, four months extra for free is on the cards if you pick up the offer through TechRadar.

Exclusive deal EXCLUSIVE NordVPN deal: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans

Ignore the Prime Day sales, the best discount is right here! Unfaultable security, a bunch of added security features, and flawless capability. ✅ Up to 76% OFF

✅ Up to $50 Amazon Gift card

✅ 4 months free protection (TechRadar exclusive) It's a no-brainer. I recommend choosing the Plus plan for the best value of features and cost. Though if you want the best Amazon gift card, check out its Ultimate, Ultra, or Prime plans (depending on your region). Just hit the 'View Deal' button to claim TechRadar's exclusive deal. And remember – you can still use its 30-day money-back guarantee (though yes, you'll lose the voucher!).

The deal isn't all sunshine and rainbows, though. You have to wait 31 days or more before your gift card is sent to you. That means that you can't use the gift card over Prime Day, and it means you can't use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to get the gift card and then change your mind about the VPN subscription.

But Amazon is a good place to shop any time of year and NordVPN is a great subscription choice, so it's win-win the way I see it.

The big $50 gift card is only available on the most expensive plans, which, for most, are simply overkill. While extras such as cloud storage (available on Complete plans and above), Identity Protection (on Prime plans), and data removal (on Ultra plans) are nice, the reality is that many people won't often need them, and they'll just be added cost.

What I recommend

It's for this reason I recommend picking up the Plus plan. No unnecessary extras, just the best VPN out there, the best password manager out there, and a capable antivirus system.

All of this comes packed in arguably my favorite VPN to look at. No, it's not the simplest VPN, but on my S24 Ultra, it looks cleaner than almost any other provider. Plus, its apps span every device in my home, and all perform equally well.

Also, I love the tools you get with NordVPN. Yes, it's not the best antivirus, but Threat Protection Pro performed better than any other VPN antivirus out there. NordPass, its password management system, is the best password manager out there. You also get data breach alerts and ad-blocking, so whenever I'm online, it's free of pesky banners.

If you're not sure which plan is for you, here's a comparison of all the plans eligible for a free Amazon gift card. The available plans vary by region, but we've broken down everything you need to know to make the right choice.