You might have noticed that NordVPN has a special deal on right now, and, if you’re looking to pick up a subscription, you’d be right in thinking that this is the time to do it.

But, we can help you make that special even more special still with this deal-stacking hack that to add four extra months of VPN service for free to an Amazon Gift Card of up to $50 / £50. Here’s how it works:

To get the NordVPN Amazon Gift Card deal in the first place, you need to be a new subscriber signing up from either the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

Second: you need to choose one of NordVPN’s 2-year plans. That’s actually the length of plan we recommend anyway if you’re looking for the best value price. The 2-year plans offer big savings compared to the 1-year versions when you look at the effective price of the second year.

For example, the 2-year NordVPN Plus plan totals $112.74 in the States but if you only go for the 1-year, it’s $76.91. So, it’s only a further $35.83 for the second 12 months of NordVPN service, and that seems like a bit of a no-brainer. Right now, though, those 2-year deals are even better.

Why? Because NordVPN is giving away Amazon Gift Cards to new subscribers on those 2-year plans. The only stipulation is that you don’t get a gift card with the very bottom plan, Basic. You have to pick either Plus, Complete (US-only), Prime (US-only) or Ultimate (non-US).

The size of the Amazon Gift Card you receive depends which level of plan you choose. Plus gets you $20/£20, Complete and Ultimate are £40/$40 and Prime is $50/50.

Let’s take our NordVPN Plus comparison example again. So, the initial money is the same but if you factor in your $20 gift card too, it’s effectively like spending $92.74. That means you’re getting your second year of VPN service for just $15.83. That’s a 79% reduction on your second 12 months.

But here’s the stacking part to make the deal even better value. If you use our links to click through and buy your NordVPN 2-year subscription, you get 4 extra months of service for free. So, that’s 28 months of NordVPN instead of the regular 24.

So, now, instead of that second year of service working out at $1.32 per month, because it’s spread over 16 months instead, it effectively becomes like paying $0.99 for each month of year two – less than a dollar a month. Pretty good given it’s effectively $6.40 per month on the equivalent 1-year plan.

Interestingly, once you do the maths, it's the NordVPN Complete plan that's the sweet spot in terms of per-month-value for the second year.

The table below shows how much the 1-year price works out per month for all four of the plans. We've then worked out how much you're effectively paying per-month for the second year, including the extra 4 months and factoring in the value of the Amazon Gift Card too.

Of course, do bear in mind that this is representative of an effective 2nd-year saving only. The total price you pay is still more when you choose a longer term deal and when you opt for a higher tier plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN deal stack value (US) Header Cell - Column 0 1-year price 2nd year price Amazon Gift Card Net total (after Gift Card) NordVPN Basic $5.34 / month $1.44 / month ❌ $87.06 NordVPN Plus $6.41 / month $0.99 / month $20 $92.74 NordVPN Complete $7.48 / month $0.54 / month $40 $98.42 NordVPN Prime $9.62 / month $1.52 / month $50 $139.78

In terms of straight value, what really comes across is that the NordVPN Plus plan also comes out at excellent value, once you factor in the Amazon Gift Card. The net price you pay is only $5.68 more than the Basic plan.

Those extra few bucks bring you anti-virus features, ad blocking and a password manager too – as well as a system that automatically scans the internet to check that your passwords, emails and credit cards haven't been stolen. The Complete plan adds 1 TB of cloud storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN deal stack value (UK) Header Cell - Column 0 1-year price 2nd year price Amazon Gift Card Net total (after Gift Card) NordVPN Basic £4.67 / month £1.34 / month ❌ £77.47 NordVPN Plus £5.63 / month £0.81 / month $20 £80.51 NordVPN Ultimate £8.03 / month £0.56 / month $40 £105.23

Looking at the savings in the UK, it's a similar story with NordVPN Plus looking like the best value at just a few pounds more than the Basic tier once you factor in the Amazon Gift Card.

Again, do remember that the second year price is based on 16 months and that you will only get the 4 extra months deal stack if you click through with TechRadar or its sister sites.

Take a look at all the features of each NordVPN price plan if you want a closer examination of what you get with each.

We also have a full review NordVPN which we do rate as the best VPN available. Happy shopping!