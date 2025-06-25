Exclusive deal: 4 months free with NordVPN's two-year plans, plus up to $50 in Amazon gift vouchers

NordVPN, the best VPN this year, has just dropped an exclusive upgrade to one of its best-ever deals.

For a limited time, you can get up to 50 USD/GBP/AUD/CAD in Amazon gift cards and four extra months of service for free when you sign up for selected 2-year NordVPN plans.

The deal is available across NordVPN Plus, Complete, Ultimate, Ultra, and Prime plans. The availability of these plans differs by region. Follow the link below. The four extra months will be added at checkout.

Exclusive deal NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon gift card + 4 months free on two-year plans

We put hundreds of hours into VPN testing at TechRadar and we rate NordVPN as the best VPN there is. It's excellent at unblocking streaming services, for torrenting, and at keeping your personal data from getting scraped and sold. So, add an Amazon gift card, and 4 months free service on top and you've got yourself a bargain.

Is this a good deal?

Absolutely. This isn't the first time NordVPN has offered an Amazon gift card as an incentive to sign up. It offered up to $30 in gift cards to new subscribers on Black Friday 2023. So, now two years later, with the gift card up to $50, it's definitely a good moment to pull the trigger if you've been looking to jump to NordVPN.

Better still, if you sign up through TechRadar (or one of our sister sites) than you get the exclusive bonus of 4 extra months for free. So, that 24-month plan jumps to 28 without having to pay anything more.

All of that plus up to 76% off the regular price of NordVPN. Not bad at all. The important question is: which plan is the right one for you?

We've put together a table of what each of the NordVPN plans offer. Our best advice is to make sure you only sign up for a plan with features that you're going to use, of course. No point in spending more than you need to.