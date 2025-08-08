I've tested many Dyson products, and to date I've always been impressed by their performance. The price, on the other hand? Not so much. That's certainly not the case right now, however, as we can get the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan at Walmart for just $503.99 (was $749.99), thanks to this fantastic deal.

I recently reviewed the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 and awarded it 4.5 stars due to its impressive skillset and performance, but I was unhappy with the price. This mega discount from Walmart changes things, however, as this $246 price cut means the TP09 is now fabulous value for money .

Today's best Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 deal

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09: was $749.99 now $503.99 at Walmart The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 offers proactive impurity protection as it's capable of automatically detecting and reacting to an impressive range of contaminants, including PM2.5, PM10, formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide. It performed impressively over the weeks I tested it, and this $246 discount means that now's clearly the right time to buy.

This deal applies specifically to the white and gold colorway, which was the color of the sample I reviewed (and loved), but the nickel and gold Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 is available at Walmart for $539.99, which is also a great price.

If you're looking for an air purifier that can be left to its own devices to tackle a broad range of contaminants, then I highly recommend the TP09. The companion app is informative and easy to use, and the diffused mode solves the problem I had with the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10, as the TP09 can cleverly divert the airflow out the back of the loop amplifier when you don't fancy getting cooled by the fan.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 is by far my favorite premium air purifier right now, but if you'd like to look at options to suit different budgets or requirements, I highly recommend checking out our pick of the best air purifiers.