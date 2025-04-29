Help! All the Dyson fans look exactly the same – which one should I buy?

Dyson is really, really good at moving air around. While the company made its name in vacuum cleaners, it's now almost as well known for its aircare appliances – it makes some of the best fans and the best air purifiers around, sometimes in one appliance. In fact, some can also heat or humidify the air, as required.

Dyson's aircare products are instantly recognizable, with most of them sporting a slick, space-age design that seems to magic up wind from nowhere. The downside of such an established look is that it can be very difficult to tell the difference between the various models in the range. With a wide selection of options available, it can be tricky to figure out exactly which product is which, and then which one to buy.

We've put together this guide to help you tell the difference between the various options, so you can choose the right one for your needs.

Overview table

This table provides a very basic overview of the full Dyson aircare range. Click the links in the 'List price' column to jump to the product listing at Dyson in each territory. If the currency you're looking for isn't listed, it's worth doing a quick Google, because the product may still be available to buy via a third-party retailer in that territory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product List price Fan Purifier Heater Humidifier Cool AM07 $369.99 / £349.99 / AU$499 ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP04 $1,099.99 / £929.99 / AU$1,599 ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 $999.99 / £879.99 / AU$1,499 ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 $429.99 / £449.99 / AU$799 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 $749.99 / £549.99 / AU$999 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Purifier Cool TP07 $649.99 / AU$949 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Purifier Cool PC1 £449.99 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 $469.99 / £399.99 / AU$649 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 $529.99 / £549.99 / AU$899 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 $749.99 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 AU$1,199 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 £699.99 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 $899.99 ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 £699.99 ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

I mainly want a fan

Great! Most of Dyson's aircare appliances function as fans, so you have a lot of options to choose from.

If you just want a fan, you need the Dyson Cool AM07. Because it only has one function, it's the cheapest option in the whole lineup. You can find out what we thought of it in our Dyson Cool AM07 review.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might want to consider a fan-purifier combo. Your main options here are the TP models, which have names starting with 'Purifier Cool'. The cheapest and most basic option here is the Purifier Cool TP10, and the most advanced is the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09. Note that adding formaldehyde-removing capabilities to any Dyson product bumps up the price considerably.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dyson)

Perhaps you need a fan because your home isn't especially well insulated, and you experience big temperature swings between seasons. In that case, you might consider a fan-heater combo. This option has the added benefit of meaning the appliance isn't just gathering dust in the summer months. The only option here is the Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09. We've tested that one, and you can see how we got on in our Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool review.

Finally, you could go the whole hog and opt for a fan-purifier-heater. For this, you want the HP range, with names starting 'Purifier Hot+Cool'. Options vary by country, but one that's available everywhere is the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product List price Functions Max airflow Cool AM07 $369.99 / £349.99 / AU$499 Fan Not stated Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 $429.99 / £449.99 / AU$799 Fan, purifier 290 l/s Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 $469.99 / £399.99 / AU$649 Fan, heater 186 l/s Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 $529.99 / £549.99 / AU$899 Fan, purifier, heater 290 l/s Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 $749.99 / £549.99 / AU$999 Fan, purifier Not stated

I mainly want an air purifier

Great! Dyson has lots of air purifier options. This tech goes hand-in-hand with what the brand needs for its vacuum cleaners, so it knows what it's doing when it comes to capturing particles.

If you just want air purification, check out the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde models. There are two slightly different versions: the BP04 and BP03, of which the 04 is slightly higher-spec. These are bulky and expensive, and designed to tackle large areas (up to 100m²) quietly. The purification capabilities are about the best you'll find anywhere, stretching to include nasties that most air purifiers can't handle, like NO2 and formaldehyde. You can read our thoughts on this range in our Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

If you just want a purifier for your bedroom or living room, and would prefer something smaller and cheaper, we'd suggest a purifier-fan. Look in the TP range, with products starting 'Purifier Cool'.

The most affordable, simplest model is the first-gen Purifier Cool TP10. It still has excellent purification capabilities, but it can't handle everything the Big+Quiet options can. Alternatively, opt for the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, which is more advanced.

Finally, you could go for a triple-action model. The purifier-heater-fan options have names starting 'Purifier Hot+Cool' and codes beginning HP, and the most widely available option is the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10. Alternatively, there are a couple of options that swap heating for humidification – in the US it's the PH03 and in the UK it's the PH04.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Functions List price Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP04 Purifier $1,099.99 / £929.99 / AU$1,599 Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 Purifier $999.99 / £879.99 / AU$1,499 Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 Purifier, fan $429.99 / £449.99 / AU$799 Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifier, fan $749.99 / £549.99 / AU$999

I mainly want a heater

There are no standalone heater options in Dyson's range, but it's included as a bonus function with a number of the brand's aircare appliances.

The simplest and most affordable model is the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09, which operates as a fan or as a heater, depending on your needs. Otherwise, you'll need to opt for a three-in-one 'Purifier Hot+Cool' with a code name starting HP. All of these can heat, cool, or purify air. The most widely available is the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10. We've tested the HP09, and you can read about how we got on with it in our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 review.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Functions List price Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 Heater, fan $469.99 / £399.99 / AU$649 Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Heater, fan, air purifier $529.99 / £549.99 / AU$899

I mainly want a humidifier

Dyson isn't really that focused on humidifiers, but again, it's included as an added function on some combo humidifier-fan-purifier models. However, you're very limited in choice. In the US, you've got the Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03, and in the UK, it's the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04.