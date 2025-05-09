Need to cool off? There's a massive sale on Dyson fans right now – here are the 3 best deals

Right now there are big sales at Dyson's US store and at its UK store, which see many of its excellent fans discounted to their cheapest ever prices. While they're still an investment, their build quality and powerful performance – not to mention slick styling that won't stick out like a sore thumb in your living room – make them some of the best fans on the market right now.

What's more, almost all of these options do double-duty as air purifiers, too. That means they'll be useful all year round, rather than sitting and gathering dust when the warm weather finishes. And it's also a win for anyone with seasonal allergies. (We rate these amongst the best air purifiers around, so you're not compromising by going for a 2-in-1.)

Below, we've rounded up the best Dyson fan deals on both sides of the pond. And if you're having trouble making sense of the range (they all look almost exactly the same, after all), head to our Dyson fan guide for a handy overview.

Today's best Dyson fan deals in the US

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Dyson Inc. The TP10 is a fan and an air purifier in one, and it does an excellent job as both. With $130 off, it's back down to its lowest-ever price. It offers a full 360-degree oscillation, 10 airflow settings, plus a quiet Night mode and sleep timer if you want to use it to keep you cool as you drop off. On the purification front, there's two-stage filtration including a medical-grade HEPA filter and a carbon filter for gases and odors.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dyson Inc. The TP09 is one of Dyson's most advanced and expensive combination fan-purifiers. With $200 off, this isn't quite the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's far cheaper than it usually goes for. The airflow is powerful, but the reason to buy it over other options is its purification capabilities. This model can deal with not just your regular airborne nasties – using a H13 HEPA filter and carbon filter – but also formaldehyde. This deal is price-matched at Amazon.

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dyson Inc. Like the TP10 above, this appliance operates as both a fan and an air purifier. However, the benefit of this model over that (much cheaper) option is that it's a smart appliance. There's a companion app where you can view air quality reports and remotely control it, and an intelligent Auto mode that monitors air pollution levels and turns on only when needed. This $200 off deal represents the lowest price we've seen this year, although it was cheaper in the winter of 2024. This offer is price-matched at Amazon.

Today's best Dyson fan deals in the UK

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Dyson UK This clever appliance operates as both a fan and an air purifier, meaning it'll be useful year-round – not just in the three weeks each year when the sun comes out. With £100 off, it's back down to its lowest-ever price. In fan mode there's a full 360-degree oscillation, a quieter Night mode and sleep timer, and 10 airflow settings. The air purification is seriously advanced, too – there's a medical-grade HEPA filter to capture even the tiniest particles from the air, combined with a carbon filter to tackle gases and smells.

Dyson Cool AM07: was £349.99 now £269.99 at Dyson UK If you just want a fan, and nothing else, this is your cheapest option – and it's back at its lowest-ever price with this £80 off deal. The AM07 is simple but effective, with 10 airflow settings and a promise of powerful, long-reaching airflow, plus a sleep timer for added convenience. Oscillation is a little limited at just 70 degrees, though.

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK It doesn't have air purification capabilities, but this fan can blow hot or cold, making it a welcome companion when the weather turns chilly. With £100 off, it's pretty much back at its lowest-ever price (give or take a couple of quid), and only £30 more than the AM07 above, which only does cold air. Diffused mode is great for warming or cooling a whole room evenly, or you can choose Jet Focus mode for a more concentrated blast. Read more in our Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 review.

All of the models here are bladeless tower fans. They're great if you want something that looks slick and works efficiently. However, for a more classic style, you might prefer a pedestal fan – here's more on the differences between tower fans vs pedestal fans.

If you already have an AC unit but are finding it's not really cutting it, there's a third fan type you might want to consider: an air circulator. These can look a lot like pedestal fans, but are designed not to blast the user with air, but to circulate it evenly around a room. As such, they're designed to be used with a cool air source (like an AC unit) to amplify its effects. Here's more on the difference between air circulators vs fans.