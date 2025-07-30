Levoit Sprout is an air purifier designed for children

It includes white noise and gentle night light functions

It also monitors humidity and temperature

Levoit's Sprout is an air purifier geared specifically towards children, and it has some nifty tricks up its sleeve. Not only does it purify air, but it also offers various extra features intended to help create the perfect safe, soothing sleep environment. Levoit calls it a 'three in one peacemaker'.

Today's best air purifiers are excellent at removing impurities from the air, and some even double up as fans, but I've never seen one that's designed to act as a sleep aid. I'm actually a little miffed that this one's really for children, because I'd quite like one in my bedroom.

There's a true HEPA filter, which can capture all kinds of nasties – including dust, pollen, smoke and viruses – from the air. On top of that, it's able to track the levels various pollutant types (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC and CO2) as well as monitoring the temperature and humidity in the room.

Soothing sleep

The Sprout doubles up as a night light, emitting soft, blue-light-free ambient illumination, and offers five different white noise settings to help create a soothing environment to drop off in. The curvy shape with rounded edges was created with nursery décor in mind.

The Sprout purifier connects to the VeSync app, where you can view air quality reports in real time, create personalized schedules, control the appliance remotely, and check how soon the filter needs replacing. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa if you want to go hands-free.

The Levoit Sprout is available to purchase direct from Levoit or via Amazon US or Amazon UK, and costs $279.99 / £279.99 at list price. The good news for UK shoppers is that there's a deal available to take the price down:

Levoit Sprout air purifier: was £279.99 now £229.59 at Amazon There's £50 off the Levoit Sprout right now, taking the price of this child-friendly air purifier and sleep aid down to under £230. This multitasking appliance purifies the air and also has nightlight and white noise functions, plus the curvy design will fit seamlessly into a nursery or child's room. The same deal is available direct from Levoit, via a coupon code.

