No need to wait for Prime Day, our favorite misting fan is on sale for the lowest price yet
Convenient and cooling, this is one deal not to be mist
Turns out, we don’t have to wait until Prime Day has kicked off to enjoy generous savings on personal cooling, as you can now get the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan at Amazon US for $119.99 (was $149.99). There’s savings to be had if you’re in the UK, too, as we can get the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan at Amazon UK for £99.99 (was £129.99).
This delightful discount has knocked $30 / £30 off the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan, bringing one of the best fans down to its cheapest price yet. In my experience, the feeling of fanned air over wet skin takes cooling to another level, so a fan with built-in misting makes for a convenient cooling companion. If you’ve held off from purchasing previously as you’re unsure whether you’d make use of the misting function, now’s the time to give it a try.
Early Prime Day deal: Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo
This 20% price cut has brought this well-rated and perfectly portable misting fan down to its lowest price yet. With a rechargeable battery and misting capabilities, this is a great choice if you're looking for a fan to take on vacation.
This is the lowest price we've seen it on offer for to date, so why not take advantage of the satisfying £30 saving and enjoy convenient cable-free cooling from this surprisingly powerful portable fan.
This portable misting fan comes in a satisfying range of colors, so whether you want to go for grey or go extra summery with lovely lilac, you’re sorted. We were impressed by the lightweight, compact size, and overall portability of the battery-powered Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo when we reviewed it, and found its misting capabilities to be a real bonus. It doesn’t feature horizontal oscillation, but can be tilted up or down to direct the surprisingly powerful airflow.
