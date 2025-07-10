I’ve circled the 11 best Shark deals on Prime Day – chew on these mega discounts on everything from vacuums to haircare
If it’s wrong to be this excited about Shark deals, I don’t wanna be right.
Most new deals I've found simply felt like another drop in the vast Prime Day ocean, but I've been bowled over by this wave of mega deals on Shark appliances.
Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners, and some pretty awesome fans, too, and it's always a sight to behold whenever Shark products are caught up in the deal frenzy that is Prime Day.
So, if you've been holding your breath waiting for some truly great deals to take a bite out of, here are 11 of the most exciting discounts that've caught my attention.
Amazon Prime Day Shark deals
This deal brightened up our day, as Shark is offering this combo which teams our much-loved Shark CyroGlow LED Face Mask with the nifty FlexFusion Hair Dryer at a discounted rate, blasting a massive $199.99 off the list price.
This special edition of the Shark FlexStyle comes in a cool copper color, features auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, and a concentrator, and comes with a handy storage bag, too. This is another hot Prime Day deal, with a hefty $100 discount off the list price.
There's a huge discount on offer on this Shark vac and mop combo, with a pleasing $500 off thanks to Prime Day. We tested this very similar model, and were pleased with its impressive obstacle avoidance and ability to get over thresholds, so we have high hopes for this one, too.
This versatile corded stick vacuum with LED headlights and an extra-large dust cup cleverly converts into a hand vac and comes with some handy pet attachments, too. Right now, you can save a fur-tastic $60, thanks to this Prime Day deal.
There's a massive $200 to be saved on this fabulously flexible cordless stick vacuum right now. We tested a very similar model, which is currently topping our list of the best Shark vacuums. The model this deal applies to has the added bonus of an auto-empty system, which makes for a handy addition.
This upright vacuum cleaner comes complete with accessories for cleaning upholstery and picking up pet hair, plus it features a handy HEPA filter. There's an amazing $80 off thanks to this Prime Day deal, so this is one to check out if you're an upright fan.
Designed to be used on sealed hard floors, this steam and scrub combo uses rotating pads to provide a deep yet gentle clean, without the use of chemicals. Make the most of this hot deal now, as this 20% discount has scrubbed $30 off the list price.
Freshen up rugs and upholstery with this multi-tool portable cleaner. This kit comes with complete cleaning solutions and cleaning heads, including a pet mess extractor, making it a great choice for anyone with furry friends. Today's the day to clean up for less, as there's a fantastic $50 off right now.
Enjoy convenient cooling with this misting fan that can be used indoors or out, corded or cordless, with the option to use in a pedestal or tabletop configuration. For a cooling mist, you simply need to hook up the mister attachment to a water source. And best of all, this clever setup is down to its lowest ever price this Prime Day.
This air purifier packs in some extra defences to help capture different particles, along with clever removable and washable pre-filters that could theoretically make the internal HEPA filter last up to 5 years. I'll be honest, I didn't consider the NeverChange to be value for money when I reviewed it, but this epic $80 discount makes it well worth buying.
The smaller sibling of the original NeverChange, and featuring the same style of clever washable pre-filters, this compact purifier is best suited for smaller spaces like home offices and bedrooms. Now's the perfect time to buy, as this 20% discount has cleared $30 off the list price.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
