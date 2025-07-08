Live
The best vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales – as chosen by a vacuum reviewer and sales expert
Browse the best bargains from Shark, Dyson and more
Jump to:
1. Today's best deals
2. Live coverage
If you're looking for big savings on some of the best vacuums then look no further than this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.
The four-day event has officially started, and there are already plenty of deals live. And yes, there are some excellent vacuum cleaner deals among them.
Of the deals that are live already, I'm seeing some especially strong discounts on premium Dyson vacuums, such as the Dyson V8 Plus down from $469 to $299. Or, if you're on a tighter budget, there are plenty of further price-drops on already budget-friendly Shark models such as the Rocket Ultra-Light Corded HV301 from $249 to just $99.
• See all of today's deals at Amazon
Below, you'll find my pick of the best Prime Day vacuum deals to shop now. I'll be keeping this article updated as the event unfolds – it's scheduled to run until Friday 11 July. If you're not quite sure what you're looking for, our guides to the best vacuums, or the best cordless vacuums specifically, will help point you in the right direction.
Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor, specializing in floorcare. She's reviewed dozens of vacuum cleaners of all shapes and sizes, and keeps a close eye on prices all year round. She has also been covering sales events for the past eight years, and knows how to spot a good deal.
Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals – quick links
- Up to $180 off Dyson cordless vacuums
- Shark cordless vacuums from $140
- Up to 40% off Roborock robot vacuums
Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals – my top picks
This is an excellent price-drop on the Plus version of the V8 – it's $10 shy of the lowest ever price we have on record. Although the V8 is the oldest model in the current Dyson lineup, it's still extremely popular. On test, I was impressed by the strong suction and great maneuverability. It's also one of the most affordable Dyson vacs, and even cheaper with 36% off for Prime members. This Plus version comes with a Hair screw tool borrowed from newer models – it's outstanding at getting hair (and dust) off furniture. You can read all about this vacuum in our Dyson V8 review.
If you have a lot of hard floors, the V8 Absolute comes with a separate Fluffy floorhead, and is $349.99 (was $519.99) at Dyson.com. Or if you don't need the fluffy head but could do with some more detail tools, there's the V8 Extra for $418.99 (was $469.99) at Walmart.
This is a newer, budget-friendly Shark vacuum that's had an impressive 38% off for Prime Day. It's not quite the cheapest its been, but it's a very strong discount in the context of recent prices. The USP here is the auto-empty base – so when you dock the vacuum, everything in the dust cup will whoosh out and into a much larger dust cup in the base. It's a big effort- and mess-saver, especially for homes with lots of dust or pet hair.
The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest vacuum cleaners, and this Amazon Prime Day sale knocks $180 off – taking it to just $20 more than the lowest price we have on record. This model packs advanced features like dust particle sensing and automatic suction adjustment. If you have any kind of hard floors, you'll also benefit from the soft floorhead, which works extremely well to clean and buff up hard flooring, and is equipped with a laser to illuminate hidden dust. Head to our V15 Detect review to find out more.
If you want more accessories, check out the V15 Detect Extra for $599.99 (was $799.99) at Best Buy instead.
With $50 off for Prime Day, this Levoit vacuum is back down to very nearly the lowest price we've seen this year. We awarded this vacuum an impressive 4* in our Levoit LVAC-200 review, praising how light and easy to maneuver it is, and how effectively cleaned both hard floors and rugs in our tester's home.
The V11 sits in the middle of Dyson's range, and offers a strong balance of price to features. Amazon is knocking a massive $150 off for Prime subscribers – not the cheapest price we've ever seen on a V11, but a very strong discount nonetheless. It was the first model in which the dust cup, motor and wand were positioned in a straight line to boost efficiency, and it offers superb suction, a very maneuverable floorhead, and an LCD screen to provide information.
If you want more detail tools, the V11 Extra is $449.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart or direct from Dyson.com.
This Shark vacuum is 50% off for Prime day – it's very rare to see it go for cheaper, and it's usually significantly more expensive. I haven't tested this specific model out myself, but I have used other Shark vacs and they consistently score highly in our reviews. It's not the fanciest vacuum around, but looks like a very solid buy for such a low price – you'll get 40 minutes of cleaning per charge, there are LED headlamps to illuminate dark corners and it can be folded in half for freestanding storage.
While it's been a long time since this vacuum was sold at list price, $99 is an especially good deal. It's corded, which might put some people off, but there are benefits: corded vacuums tend to offer better suction than cordless ones, you'll never run out of juice, and they typically have a longer lifespan in general too. At 7.6lbs, I wouldn't call it 'ultra-light' but equally it's not overly heavy for a stick vacuum. It looks like a strong budget vacuum, and incredible value for under $100.
$80 off is a decent price-drop on this upright vacuum, although we have seen it cheaper in recent months, so it might be worth holding out for a better offer. Corded upright vacuums tend of offer significantly more powerful suction than cordless stick vacs, and the large dust cups and continuous power make them a strong choice for those with large homes and/or lots of pet hair to clear. I haven't tested this model but I have used other similar Shark uprights – the brand's signature modular design is used here, which means you can hold the dust cup separately and use the vacuum in various configurations for different cleaning tasks.
For Prime Day, this Shark cordless is back down to the lowest price we've seen all year. It looks like a capable cleaner, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, HEPA filtration and a floorhead with LED headlights. However, there doesn't seem to much of a difference in specs compared to the IX141 above, and that's $50 cheaper, so probably a better buy.
If you're in the market for a hands-off vacuuming solution, this Roborock deal is the best robovac offer I've spotted in the early Prime Day sales – it's back down to the lowest price we have on record. I've tested plenty of bots from this brand, and am consistently impressed by their accurate navigation, thorough cleaning and ease of use. This model offers a strong 10,000Pa of suction, anti-tangle rollers and auto-emptying of dust into the dock (which contains a generous 2.7L dust bag, so you'll only have to deal with it once in a blue moon).
LIVE: Latest Updates
DEAL: Dyson V15 Detect
The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest cordless vacs, with some seriously advanced features. Specifically, the floorhead contains sensors that enable it to monitor the size and volume of particles being sucked up. It uses that information to increase or decrease suction in line to ensure an effective cleaning without wasting battery... and it'll also show you exactly what's being sucked up, via a colorful, ever-moving bar chart on the vacuum screen, as you clean.
If you have any kind of hard floors in your home, you'll also benefit from the secondary Fluffy floorhead, which works very well to clean and buff up hard flooring, and is equipped with a laser to highlight hidden dust.
- Dyson V15 Detect Plus: now $569.99 (was
$749.99) at Amazon
The Amazon Prime Day deal above is on the Plus version. If you want more detail tools, check out the V15 Detect Extra for $599.99 (was
$799.99) at Best Buy instead.
DEAL: Shark Clean & Empty
If you want something straightforward, low-effort and affordable, check out the Shark Clean & Empty BU3523. The vacuum itself looks like a cheaper, more basic version of the Shark Detect Pro (minus the fancy detection features) but the big selling point here is the auto-empty base. Dock your vacuum and all the dust and dirt you've sucked up on your last cleaning session will whoosh out, via a sealed system, into a big dust cup in the base. That means you won't have to deal with messy emptying, and the big dust cup only needs tackling once in a blue moon. This dock also provides somewhere to store and charge the vacuum, so it's always ready to go whenever you need it.
- Shark Clean & Empty Cordless: now $279.99 (was
$449.99) at Amazon
DEAL: Dyson V8
If you want a Dyson vacuum that won't break the bank, check out this deal on the V8 Plus. The V8 is the oldest model in the current lineup but remains ultra-popular, delivering strong suction, dragonfly-like maneuverability and high build quality. I think Dyson makes some of the best-designed detail tools of any brand, and the trump card here is that the Plus version comes with a Hair screw tool. This is a mini motorized head that was introduced with the newest models, and features a tapering roller that funnels hair towards the air intake rather than letting it tangle up. In practice, it works a treat.
- Dyson V8 Plus: now $299.99 (was
$469.99) at Amazon
Outside of Amazon, there are a couple of other iterations that are also worth checking out. If you have a lot of hard floors, the V8 Absolute comes with a separate Fluffy floorhead – again an addition borrowed from a newer model. It's $349.99 (was
$519.99) at Dyson.com.
Alternatively, if you don't need the fluffy head but could use some more detail tools, take a look at the V8 Extra for $418.99 (was
$469.99) at Walmart.
Hello and welcome to my Prime Day 2025 vacuum cleaner deals roundup. I'm TechRadar's Homes Editor, and I spend hundreds of hours a year testing and writing about vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Levoit, Roborock and more. Upright, cordless, robot, whatever – you can be sure that I've used it.
That makes me ideally placed to tell you which Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals are actually worth buying, because – spoiler alert – not all deals are what they seem. But don't worry, I'll be on hand to tell you which deals are worth buying and which best avoided, from Amazon's own sale and also rival events at places like Walmart and Best Buy.
And with that, on with the deals…