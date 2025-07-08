Prime Day vacuum deals 2025 (Image credit: Future) Jump to:

If you're looking for big savings on some of the best vacuums then look no further than this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

The four-day event has officially started, and there are already plenty of deals live. And yes, there are some excellent vacuum cleaner deals among them.

Of the deals that are live already, I'm seeing some especially strong discounts on premium Dyson vacuums, such as the Dyson V8 Plus down from $469 to $299. Or, if you're on a tighter budget, there are plenty of further price-drops on already budget-friendly Shark models such as the Rocket Ultra-Light Corded HV301 from $249 to just $99.

Below, you'll find my pick of the best Prime Day vacuum deals to shop now. I'll be keeping this article updated as the event unfolds – it's scheduled to run until Friday 11 July. If you're not quite sure what you're looking for, our guides to the best vacuums, or the best cordless vacuums specifically, will help point you in the right direction.

Deals chosen by Deals chosen by Ruth Hamilton TechRadar Homes Editor Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor, specializing in floorcare. She's reviewed dozens of vacuum cleaners of all shapes and sizes, and keeps a close eye on prices all year round. She has also been covering sales events for the past eight years, and knows how to spot a good deal.

Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals – my top picks

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless vacuum BU3523: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This is a newer, budget-friendly Shark vacuum that's had an impressive 38% off for Prime Day. It's not quite the cheapest its been, but it's a very strong discount in the context of recent prices. The USP here is the auto-empty base – so when you dock the vacuum, everything in the dust cup will whoosh out and into a much larger dust cup in the base. It's a big effort- and mess-saver, especially for homes with lots of dust or pet hair.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749.99 now $569.99 at Amazon The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest vacuum cleaners, and this Amazon Prime Day sale knocks $180 off – taking it to just $20 more than the lowest price we have on record. This model packs advanced features like dust particle sensing and automatic suction adjustment. If you have any kind of hard floors, you'll also benefit from the soft floorhead, which works extremely well to clean and buff up hard flooring, and is equipped with a laser to illuminate hidden dust. Head to our V15 Detect review to find out more.



If you want more accessories, check out the V15 Detect Extra for $599.99 (was $799.99) at Best Buy instead.

Levoit LVAC-200 cordless vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.95 at Amazon With $50 off for Prime Day, this Levoit vacuum is back down to very nearly the lowest price we've seen this year. We awarded this vacuum an impressive 4* in our Levoit LVAC-200 review, praising how light and easy to maneuver it is, and how effectively cleaned both hard floors and rugs in our tester's home.

Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IX141: was $299.99 now $149 at Amazon This Shark vacuum is 50% off for Prime day – it's very rare to see it go for cheaper, and it's usually significantly more expensive. I haven't tested this specific model out myself, but I have used other Shark vacs and they consistently score highly in our reviews. It's not the fanciest vacuum around, but looks like a very solid buy for such a low price – you'll get 40 minutes of cleaning per charge, there are LED headlamps to illuminate dark corners and it can be folded in half for freestanding storage.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded HV301: was $249.99 now $99 at Amazon While it's been a long time since this vacuum was sold at list price, $99 is an especially good deal. It's corded, which might put some people off, but there are benefits: corded vacuums tend to offer better suction than cordless ones, you'll never run out of juice, and they typically have a longer lifespan in general too. At 7.6lbs, I wouldn't call it 'ultra-light' but equally it's not overly heavy for a stick vacuum. It looks like a strong budget vacuum, and incredible value for under $100.

Shark Upright Vacuum NV360: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon $80 off is a decent price-drop on this upright vacuum, although we have seen it cheaper in recent months, so it might be worth holding out for a better offer. Corded upright vacuums tend of offer significantly more powerful suction than cordless stick vacs, and the large dust cups and continuous power make them a strong choice for those with large homes and/or lots of pet hair to clear. I haven't tested this model but I have used other similar Shark uprights – the brand's signature modular design is used here, which means you can hold the dust cup separately and use the vacuum in various configurations for different cleaning tasks.

Shark cordless vacuum IZ362H: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon For Prime Day, this Shark cordless is back down to the lowest price we've seen all year. It looks like a capable cleaner, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, HEPA filtration and a floorhead with LED headlights. However, there doesn't seem to much of a difference in specs compared to the IX141 above, and that's $50 cheaper, so probably a better buy.