Wondering if the Amazon Prime Day sales might be a good opportunity to pick up one the best Dyson vacuums for a more affordable price? I write about vacuum cleaners for a living and keep a close eye on prices all year round, and I can tell you the answer is: yes and no. Yes – there will be (and already are) some strong Dyson vacuum deals to shop around Prime Day. But no – based on my experience, most of them won't be at Amazon.

This summer's Prime 'Day' runs from Tues 8-Fri 11 July, with a wide range of deals on all kinds of tech, appliances and more (we'll be reporting on all the top deals in our Amazon Prime Day hub). However, Amazon traditionally isn't the place to go for the lowest prices on Dyson gadgets.

Often Dyson's own site yields the best deals, and third-party retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and John Lewis and Currys in the UK, are your best backups. Below, I've rounded up the cheapest deals on a variety of different Dyson vacuum cleaners, at Amazon and beyond, so you can see the best place to upgrade you cleaning setup this Prime Day.

Early Prime Day Dyson vacuum deals in the US

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dyson Inc. The V12 is a scaled-down vacuum that's perfect for smaller homes. It launched alongside the V15 and as such has a lot of the same premium features, including real-time dust reports, automatic suction adjustment and floorhead lasers. In our V12 Detect Slim review our tester was especially impressed with how light and maneuverable this vacuum is, and with $200 off at Dyson, it's a bit of a steal right now. Beware: the dust cup is small, so it's not one for large homes with lots of dust or pet hair.

Dyson Gen5detect: was $949.99 now $799 at Amazon The Gen5detect is the newest and best Dyson vacuum based on specs, and the place to go for a discount is Dyson direct, where there's a massive $150 off. That's not the cheapest this premium vacuum has ever been, but it's still a strong discount. It has the longest battery life you'll find in the range, with up to 70 minutes of cleaning on one charge. In our Dyson Gen5detect review, our reviewer was fascinated by the real-time dust reports, which show you exactly what's being sucked up and when the floor is clean. We're also fans of the fluffy floorhead with a bright laser to illuminate every last speck of dirt.

Dyson V7 Advanced: was $399.99 now $319 at Amazon The V7 is really getting on a bit now, and isn't included in Dyson's main range any more. There's $80 off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day – not the cheapest this vacuum has been, but a decent deal if you've decided this is the model for you. It's lightweight and very easy to maneuver, and comes with a detangling floorhead.

The best early Prime Day Dyson vacuum deals in the UK

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was £449.99 now £299 at Dyson UK The best pre-Prime Day deal I've spotted is on the Cyclone V10, an older model that often gets forgotten about. This current deal matches the lowest price we have on record, and is well worth considering. The V10 followed the V8 and it's an all-round better machine, offering 20 minutes more runtime, higher suction and a bigger dust cup. There are fewer extra features than you'll find with newer models, but it's still a capable cleaner. In our Dyson Cyclone V10 review we found this vacuum powerful and well designed, but noted that it's only really worth buying if you find a good discount – which this is.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra: was £649.99 now £549.99 at Dyson UK The V15 Detect is the second newest model in Dyson's vacuum lineup, and packs incredible suction and useful advanced features. In our V15 Detect review, our tester was impressed with dust detection and automatic suction adjustment, and the laser that illuminates dirt on hard floors. There are a few different versions of this vacuum – the best deal I've spotted is on this 'Extra' model, which comes extra detail tools on top of the usual selection (these include a mattress tool and mini soft dusting brush). The lowest price we've seen on a V15 before is £479, but that's on a version with fewer tools, and it's very rare to see those kinds of lows.

Dyson V8 Advanced: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Dyson UK This is a slightly updated, more powerful version of the original Dyson V8 – the oldest vacuum in the current lineup, but still the most popular. Expect capable cleaning and excellent maneuverability, but fewer advanced features than newer models. The best price right now is at Dyson, where there's £80 off. It's not the cheapest we've ever seen this vacuum – it dropped to £199 on Black Friday last year – but it's still a decent discount, and a very low price to pay for a Dyson vacuum. You can read all about the original version in our Dyson V8 review.



Dyson Gen5detect: was £749.99 now £649.99 at John Lewis The Gen5 is the newest and most powerful vacuum in Dyson's range. Offering the longest battery life and the most suction, along with advanced dirt detection features and a fluffy floorhead with a dirt-illuminating laser. This isn't the lowest price we've seen – it dropped to £570 over Black Friday – but it's still a strong discount. If you want the best of the best, this is it. Find out more in our Dyson Gen5detect review. John Lewis price: £649

