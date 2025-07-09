Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and amongst the deals are some great-looking price drops on a wide range of Dyson gadgets. I wanted to see if these offers were as good as they looked, so I embarked on an extensive research journey, looking at what was on sale at Amazon, and if there were better deals available from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and direct from Dyson.

Below, you'll see what I found – I'll go through the best deal options for a selection of Dyson's most popular products, including its cordless vacuums, haircare gadgets like the Airwrap and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, and fans. In many cases, Amazon offers the cheapest price, but you might be getting better value elsewhere, in terms of the version on sale or the included accessories.

Read on for the best places to buy your new Dyson gadgets this Prime Day, at Amazon and beyond. Or, for more hot deals from other brands, head to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Dyson Airwrap styler

(Image credit: Future)

The Airwrap is Dyson's iconic multistyler. It has a curl barrel that uses directed airflow (the 'Coanda effect') to shape hair into curls, without the need for the extreme heat of tongs. It also operates as a hair dryer, or you can add various styling tools to add volume, smooth, and shape your hair.

Amazon deal Dyson Airwrap Origin: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon's deal is on the Dyson Airwrap (2022) – it's not the newest version, but it's still an excellent hair styler. This 20% off deal matches the lowest price we've recorded on this model. Dyson has discontinued it, and at some point, you'll run out of chances to pick up an Airwrap for this kind of low price. Relatively speaking, of course, as it's still very expensive.

Alternative deals

The Dyson deal is on an updated version of this styler: the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Until about a week ago, this was the newest model, and it's a significant upgrade on the version on sale at Amazon.

The i.d. has a switch that launches a curling sequence – wrap, curl, or cool shot – to give consistent, long-lasting results with minimal effort. You'll also get a lot more tools than you would with the Amazon version. You can pick from a Curly+Coily or Straight+Wavy bundle, and both have a wide selection of styling attachments.

Is that worth an extra $100 on an already-expensive gadget? You decide.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

The V8 cordless is the oldest model in the current lineup, but it remains extremely popular, thanks to its simple but very effective design, with strong suction and great maneuverability.

All the versions I'll highlight here come with a Hair screw tool borrowed from newer models – it's perfect for getting hair (and dust) off furniture. You can read all about this vacuum in our Dyson V8 review.

Amazon deal Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $299 at Amazon The Amazon V8 deal is on the V8 Plus. This version includes three tools – a Hair screw tool, Crevice tool and Combi tool. The Prime Day deal knocks $170 off the list price, and takes it down to $10 shy of the lowest ever price we've seen.

Alternative deals

There are other V8 deals about, but Amazon's offer is the best value in my opinion. For instance, if you opt for the V8 Absolute from Walmart or Dyson.com, the only difference is that this version also has a Fluffy floorhead specifically for hard floors. That doesn't feel like enough to warrant the extra $50... although you don't seem to be able to pick up this cleaner head separately, so it might be worth it if you have a lot of delicate hard flooring.

Meanwhile, the V8 Extra at Walmart comes with five extra tools compared to the V8 Plus – these include a Mattress tool and Extension hose (this version does not include a Fluffy floorhead, though). Are those tools worth an extra $120? Maybe for some people, but I suspect not most.

Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

The V15 Detect is the second-best Dyson vacuum based on specifications and offers advanced features such as dust particle sensing and automatic suction adjustment. Plus, there's a dedicated Fluffy cleaner head for hard floors, and here it boasts a laser to show you just how much dog hair you have lurking under your cabinets. Head to our V15 Detect review to find out more.

Best Buy deal Dyson V15 Detect Extra: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This Best Buy deal is on the Extra version, which comes with a ton of accessories, including the usual two different floorhead options and a Hair screw tool, as well as more unusual additions like a Low-reach adaptor. This rival-Amazon deal knocks $200 off the list price, and you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage.

Alternative deals

The Plus version is on sale at Amazon, and it is $30 cheaper, but you get a load more tools with the Best Buy version. On top of the tools you get with the Amazon version, you'll also get a Reach under tool (to allow the wand to bend for getting under furniture), a wand clip (for on-vac storage of tools), and a Combination tool. The Crevice tool is also an intriguing-looking 'Light pipe' version. If you don't need all those, go for the Amazon version and save a few bucks.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

(Image credit: Future)

The Supersonic was the hair dryer that launched Dyson into the haircare market with a bang. Rather than a traditional, bulky shape, it has a streamlined silhouette with most of the weight in the handle, making it very easy to direct the airflow.

Amazon deal Dyson Supersonic Origin: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Amazon Prime Deal is on the original version of the Supersonic dryer. It's still powerful, efficient, and easy to direct. There's $80 off, which is a deal we've seen before, but it's still an excellent price for a Supersonic dryer.

Alternative deals

If you head to Dyson.com, you have a couple of other options to choose from. If you're happy to go for a refurbished model (renewed, hygienically cleaned, and tested, with a stamp of approval from Dyson), then you could save a lot of cash.

Alternatively, if you fancy splashing out a bit more, there's an excellent price drop on a newer version – the Supersonic Nural. This clever dryer features attachment memory and a scalp-protecting mode that adjusts temperatures depending on how close the dryer is to your head.

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

The V11 isn't the latest and greatest Dyson vacuum, but for many people, it'll offer the best balance of price to features. There's strong suction, a supremely maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD screen to provide information.

Amazon deal Dyson V11 Origin: was $569.99 now $399.99 at Amazon There's a massive $150 off the V11 Origin at Amazon right now. That's not the cheapest price we've ever seen on this model, but it's still a very strong discount. This version comes with relatively limited detail tools: a Hair screw tool, Mini dusting brush, and Crevice tool. If you want more tools, there are really strong deals on the Extra version, which you can check out below.

Alternative deals

The other V11 deals kicking around this Prime Day are on the Extra model. This costs $50 more at the discounted prices, but comes with quite a few more detail tools. On top of those included with the Origin, you'll also get a Combination tool, Stubborn dirt brush, Up-top adaptor, Extension hose, Wand clip, and Mattress tool.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 fan

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is an air purifier that doubles as a fan, allowing it to occupy floor space all year round. It comes fitted with a HEPA H13 filter (about the highest grade you'll find in consumer appliances) and has an auto mode that continuously monitors air quality and switches on or off as required to keep the air pure. It can oscillate nearly a full rotation (350 degrees), and if you don't want it to cool directly at you, you can switch to Diffused mode so the air comes out of the back of the machine instead.

Amazon deal Dyson Purifier Cool TP07: was $649.99 now $349.99 at Amazon If you want the white and silver version of this combination air purifier and fan, then head to the Prime Day sales at Amazon. There it's 46% off at $349.99. That's not quite the lowest ever price, but it's an extremely strong discount and very rare to see it cheaper. Prefer the black and nickel version? Check out my alternative deal below...

Alternative deals

This is precisely the same fan, in a different colorway. It has the same discount, but comes directly from Dyson.com.

Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum

(Image credit: Future)

The Gen5 Detect is the newest and best Dyson vacuum based on specs. It has the longest battery life you'll find anywhere in the cordless vacuum range, offering up to 70 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. It also boasts an upgraded motor, making it more powerful than its predecessor, the V15 Detect.

Like that model, you'll get automatic suction adjustment based on how dirty the floor is, real-time dust reports on the LCD screen, and a Fluffy floorhead fitted with a bright laser to illuminate every last speck of dirt. Head to our Dyson Gen5detect review to find out more.

Dyson.com deal Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: was $949.99 now $799 at Dyson Inc. The only place to go for a Gen5detect is direct to Dyson, where there's a massive $150 off. That's not the cheapest this premium vacuum has ever been, but it's still a strong discount – and on top of the usual selection of cleaning tools, you'll get a complimentary Furniture cleaning kit with this deal.

Alternative deals

In the run-up to Prime Day and on the first day, Amazon also had the Gen5 Detect deal (albeit without the extra Furniture cleaning kit), but it has since sold out.

