I've used this Dyson vacuum for four years, but its Prime Day price is so good I might buy another

Amazon Prime Day proper hasn't even officially started yet, but I've spotted a Dyson vacuum deal that makes my heart soar (and my wallet less sore) already. My trusty cleaning companion of choice is the Dyson V8 Plus, which is now on sale at Amazon for $299.99 (was $469.99).

Not only does Dyson make some of the best vacuums around, but also some of the most expensive, so a good deal is always welcome. I can personally attest to its cleaning prowess too; especially for my four-room apartment, this deluxe Dyson vacuum offers everything I need; high performance, decent battery life and excellent verstility.

Of course, as with all Prime Day deals, you've got to be a Prime member to benefit; you can sign up for $14.99 per month, or by making use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds), to take advantage of this great low price.

Today's best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Not only is the Dyson V8 our pick for one of the best cheap vacuums, but it's also one of the best Dyson vacuums you can buy. It's plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. We might struggle to recommend it at its full price, but at this discounted offer for Prime Day, we can't recommend it more highly.

While the V8 is an older model, originally launching back in 2016, it still holds up as a fantastic cordless vacuum, with ample power to bust your dust and a decent battery life of up to 40 minutes so long as you're not constantly using Max mode, which drains the lifespan to a paltry seven minutes.

The 'Plus' in this model name means you also get a few extra cleaning tools compared to the standard V8 model: the Motorbar cleaner head, hair screw tool, combination tool, and crevice tool.

